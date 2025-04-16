GBPSA Chair is all set to boost student employability opportunities in the region

Lloyds Mid Corporates Relationship Director, Jack Etherton, is on track to boost student employability pathways in his new role as Chair of the Greater Birmingham Professional Services Academy (GBPSA).

Six months into his position, Jack who was born and bred in Birmingham, is already making an impact creating work-ready opportunities in the West Midlands region, with his effective leadership of the GBPSA Board.

Jack joined Lloyds in 2011, after he finished school, through an apprenticeship route. His progression through the leading financial firm led to his current Relationship Director role, which he now does alongside being the GBPSA Chair.

Prior to this, Jack has enjoyed a rewarding career journey within the corporate banking space working in various business support, client facing and credit roles. He has also been an active member of the Academy since it began.

The GBPSA, part of Birmingham Metropolitan College (BMet), was created in 2013. Located in BMet’s Matthew Boulton College, the UK’s first business and Professional Services Academy, works with firms from across the region’s Business and Professional and Financial Services (BPFS) sector to nurture and recruit talent through delivering a programme of mentoring, internships and work placements.

As part of the strategic GBPSA Board, Jack has previously facilitated a variety of employment opportunities within the Lloyds Banking Group for students at BMet and at educational organisations across the region.

Speaking of his Chair role, Jack, who gets great pleasure in seeing students further progress by gaining employment after working with the GBPSA said:

“I see it as a good and natural fit for me in my career journey and I have seized the great opportunity for change.

“I have been involved with the Academy in some capacity since its inception and have always been very passionate about assigning students into employment opportunities, that can be mutually beneficial for both students and employers. For me, it’s all about opening doors for future talent and creating dynamic environments for students to work in.

“My plan is to continue the GBPSA’s mission to provide accessible, real and sustainable pathways to students from all backgrounds, particularly those that are diverse and marginalised. We have already created many rewarding connections for both students and employers and my aim is to keep adding to this!”

One of the core objectives of the Academy is to provide local skilled resource to the professional services sector. Refreshing in its approach, the Academy works hard to improve social mobility by bringing a diverse range of students into the business professional sector, which has typically recruited from the university graduate pool.

Through the Academy, students from schools and colleges across the region can gain work experience, mentoring and employment opportunities in a variety of areas including business, digital, finance and legal.

Jack, who is the successor to Vicky Docker who performed an admirable and impactful five-year service, was seen as a perfect choice to take on the chairperson role, after demonstrating huge passion for creating employability solutions and showing leadership qualities whilst in the GBPSA Board.

Also, having grown up in Birmingham, Jack has a wide wealth of knowledge of the region.

For these reasons and more, Jack was encouraged to perform the role by Suzie Branch-Haddow, BMet Vice Principal – External Development and Director of the Academy.

Suzie said: “I had no doubt that Jack would be a good fit for the chair role, as he has taken on many roles within the GBPSA and successfully executed them, making a huge and significant impact on the region’s employment growth needs.

“BMet is proud to have created the only academy that specialises in the BPFS sector in the UK and the evolution over the past 10 years, has been phenomenal. Developing emerging student talent, that will be of huge benefit to employers is what Jack and the Academy holds high in value.”

Jack’s current and future plans include continuing to explore opportunities for partnerships through the GBPSA Board and commissioning a report to research what 16–18-year-olds are seeking as employability pathways.

The GBPSA is always keen to support employers in finding mutually beneficial pathways, that can enable emerging talent to gain work and recruitment opportunities.