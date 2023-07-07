Glittering Awards Recognise Outstanding Student Achievement

Bradford College celebrated commitment and achievement at the annual Student Awards 2023. Students from across every curriculum area received certificates and trophies in recognition of their outstanding achievements or progression during the current academic year.

Inspirational stories were shared at six ceremonies at the David Hockney Building. Alina Khan, Vice Principle for Student Experience, opened proceedings with students receiving awards from Bradford College CEO Chris Webb and curriculum staff reading the citations. Chris said:

“Every year I am astounded by the talent and commitment of our students – tackling tough challenges, and yet still proving themselves to be accomplished and impressive individuals. This year is no exception. All our award winners have shown resilience in spades. I know that they will continue to make us proud as they go on to make a real difference to the communities and workforces in which they are employed and live”.



Celebratory festival-themed receptions in the College followed the ceremonies for the winners, their families, tutors, and employer partners with canapes, mocktails and a DJ.

Awards Highlights

Health, Social Care & Early Years

Award winners included Iqra Mahmood, a Level 2 Diploma in Health and Social Care student who has shown commitment to her studies and dedication to service users. Iqra’s goal is to become a nurse, and has proven to be a popular member of each placement team.



Talking about her recent work placement at the ENT outpatient department at Bradford Royal Infirmary (BRI), Iqra said: “The staff were caring and made me feel like part of the team. I was honoured to be there and it’s important that other students take this opportunity to see within a healthcare service. I would 100% recommend undertaking a placement at BRI.”

Over 39 awards were also given to Progression to Learning and Work students and those embarking on 14-16 courses.

Health Sciences, MediTech and Computing

Altogether, 34 students across Health Sciences, MediTech and Computing received Academic Excellence and Greatest Progress Awards.

Highlights included students like Abu-Bakr Farakh who is studying a BTEC Extended Diploma in Applied Science Year 1. Abu-Bakr won an award for Academic Excellence for the example he sets to other students, his focus and determination, and completing complex physics calculations whilst supporting his fellow students.

Construction and Engineering

At the Construction and Engineering awards, 11 students scooped Student of the Year awards. Zubayr Khan, Level 3 Construction Management, won Future Leader Award for his infectious commitment to learning. He has inspired the class around him, resulting in two offers of employment in the construction industry.

Leon Donoghue took the Award for Most Committed Student for attendance on the BTEC Level 3 in the Built Environment. Leon completed a work placement with course sponsors Willmott Dixon at the West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue HQ and is due to complete a further placement with Sewell over the Summer.

Bradford School of Art

Over 12 awards were issued by the Bradford School of Art across Art and Design, Music, Creative Media Production, Performing Arts, and Media Make-Up. Awards included Progress Made, Overall Commitment to Learning, and Student of the Year.



Music Student of the Year award went to Leoni Conway – an independent learner, talented pianist, and music producer. She has developed as a performer, musician and event manager and single-handedly organised a music showcase at College.

Professional Services & Leisure

Students across Professional Services & Leisure received 15 Shining Star awards. Gary Bradwell, Curriculum Area Manager, proudly handed the Learner of the Year Award to Roxanne Istrate, a Level 2 Travel and Tourism student. Roxanne was nominated for her resilience and willingness to help other students and her desire to “really push herself to achieve distinction grades.”

Furkan Uddin, Head of Department for Professional Services and Leisure, said: “I am so proud of the efforts our staff make each and every day to transform the lives of our students. Hearing these amazing journeys is a constant reminder of why we do what we do.”

Adult and Community

Sixteen awards were distributed to students undertaking community courses. The College of Sanctuary award went to Cynthia Utlwang, a Botswanan refugee who was separated from her son when she had to flee her country.



Cynthia is now living in a women’s hostel in Bradford, and with mental health support, she has completed an ESOL Level 1 qualification, Maths GCSE, and an introductory Nail Technician course as the first steps in her journey to a new life and career.

Apprenticeship Awards

In total, 15 awards were given across the Apprenticeship department. Customer Service Apprentice of the Year went to Alisha Fearn, and Management Apprentice of the Year went to Emma Brown.

Stable Court Dental won Employer of the Year after working with Bradford College for many years and being extremely supportive of apprenticeships. Regardless of how busy the organisation is, Manager Nicola Burgess negotiates time for the learners to attend lessons and take time to catch up.

If you’d like to join in next year’s celebrations, contact the admissions team and find out which course is right for you or attend a Bradford College Open event.

Published in