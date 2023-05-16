GMLPN commissioned to deliver GM Multiply Capacity Building

Established in 2001, the Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (GMLPN) is a network of over 115 members including, Independent Training Providers, FE Colleges, Community Voluntary Organisations, Universities and key suppliers and other stakeholders. GMLPN work alongside key partners and local authorities to achieve an ever-closer alignment between the needs of employers, individuals, communities and the suppliers of skills.

GMLPN have been commissioned by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) to support the Further Education sector with capacity building through the GM Multiply scheme. The additional support will help FE providers deliver high quality maths through workshops, consultancy and more.

Anne Gornall | Executive Director at GMLPN commented:

“We’re excited to have been commissioned as part of the GM Multiply Programme to support the Further Education Sector. Providers will be able to access free CPD activities to upskill, build capacity and confidence to deliver maths programmes and courses. We believe the capacity building underpins the whole multiply programme. Having maths tutors, teacher, support staff and champions that are confident and capable is vital to for delivery of the Multiply Programme in GM.”

Multiply

GMCA are launching a new and innovative £14m scheme to support adults in the city-region with learning essential numeracy skills.

Multiply will focus on relevant numeracy skills that residents want and need to know to help them get on in life and achieve their goals. This support can help people secure a qualification valued by employers to boost career opportunities and on a pathway to further education opportunities. It can also help with wages, confidence, or simply give people a helping hand in day-to-day life in everything from shopping to cooking. For businesses, the course will develop their employees’ numeracy skills leading to a boost in productivity, an increase in profits and improved employee retention.

Save the date – GMLPN Multiply Provider Support Programme Launch!

GMLPN are hosting a Launch event for the project on the Friday 16th June, 9.00-14.00 at the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce.

The launch event will give attendees the opportunity to:

Hear more about GMLPN’s fully funded CPD programme and how to get involved – including, workshops, webinars and in-house consultancy support

Meet GMLPN’s Maths experts

Join in on some CPD taster sessions including delivered by the Maths experts

Plus the opportunity to ask questions and share your feedback

If you would like to find out more please contact info@gmlpn.co.uk

