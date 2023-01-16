Graduate combines acting ambitions with Higher Apprenticeship

Immediate: January 16, 2022

Graduate Cedron Sion has agreed to be an Apprenticeship Ambassador as he pursues a profession as a translator alongside his acting ambitions.

A few months after completing an Acting Degree, Cedron, 26, from Porthmadog, successfully applied for an apprenticeship post as a translator with the Welsh Language Services Team at Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW/AaGIC).

Within a couple of months, he had secured a full-time translator post within the department and has now completed a Level 4 Certificate in Translation Practice (Qualifications and Credit Framework). This Higher Apprenticeship is offered by Agored Cymru and delivered through the medium of Welsh by Gower College Swansea.

Prior to completing a BA Acting degree at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London, Cedron had completed a year of a BA Cymraeg (Welsh) degree at Bangor University.

His studies at Bangor, along with previous A-Level Welsh studies at Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle, fortified his interest in the Welsh language. Cedron says he has enjoyed reawakening this academic pathway when working on the apprenticeship units, which stimulate research into the many facets of the translating profession, from ethical, socio-cultural to linguistic perspectives.

“I enjoy the variety of the work, which can range from translating board papers to medical presentations and educational resources,” he said. “The Higher Apprenticeship that I completed included research-based units that delve into different layers of the profession, which gave me a deeper understanding of my job.

“I think an apprenticeship is a valuable method of learning in a practical way to hone your craft whilst being employed.”

Cedron has been appointed an Apprenticeship Ambassador by Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol and the National Training Federation of Wales (NTfW), for whom he has taken part in Instagram Takeovers to share his experiences and to promote bilingual apprenticeship opportunities within Wales.

Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol leads the development of Welsh medium and bilingual education and training in the post-compulsory sector in Wales while the NTfW represents work-based learning providers across Wales.

“I have always been very proud of my Welsh heritage, especially the language,” he added. “Being able to work in an organisation that appreciates the value of the Welsh language in Wales and beyond is very encouraging.”

Huw Owen, HEIW’s Welsh Language Services manager, said: “Cedron is a very talented and committed individual whose Welsh and English language skills are incredible. He is the perfect candidate to be an Apprenticeship Ambassador.”

Huw also revealed that demand for apprenticeships and bilingual services at HEIW is growing fast. “We are finding that more young people are asking about opportunities to study through the medium of Welsh,” he added. “It’s our job to provide opportunities for our staff to learn in the language of their choice.”

Einir-Wyn Hawkins, Gower College Swansea’s commercial co-ordinator and assessor, said Cedron is ideally suited to the role of Apprenticeship Ambassador.

“Over the years, I have strived to incorporate various bilingual delivery into all programmes as practical and applicable,” she said. “Working with Cedron is a pleasure.His written and verbal Welsh and his research work are consistently of a very high standard and it’s great to see him develop his skills as a translator.

‘It’s also fantastic to have the opportunity to liaise with Cedron’s employer representatives in Welsh at all times too – this being first time we have completed all aspects of the Apprenticeship through the medium of Welsh, every step of the way.”

Lisa Mytton, the NTfW’s strategic director, said: “Many workplaces are becoming more bilingual, so completing an apprenticeship bilingually or in Welsh can increase an individual’s confidence to work in both languages and their employability.

“Our Apprenticeship Ambassadors are excellent role models for apprenticeships, highlighting the benefits of learning and working bilingually in the workplace.”

Elin Williams, from the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol, said: “This is the third year running that we have appointed ambassadors for the apprenticeship sector, and we think this is a vital tool in showing people that it is possible to continue with your bilingual learning through the apprenticeship route.

“With the Welsh Governments target to reach one million Welsh speakers by 2050, it has never been more important to develop your bilingual skills and increase your employability prospects.”

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

To find out more about apprenticeship opportunities go to Careers Wales https://careerswales.gov.wales/apprenticeships or telephone 0800 028 4844.

