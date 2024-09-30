Quantum Partners with NOCN Group to Address Green Skills Gap with Regulated Built Environment Courses

In an ambitious move to address the growing green skills gap, Quantum has announced a strategic partnership with NOCN Group, a leading UK-based international skills charity and qualification provider. This collaboration aims to revolutionise the training landscape for the built environment, focusing on sustainable, low-carbon technologies and retrofit skills. As the world transitions towards a greener economy, the demand for skilled professionals in sustainable construction and energy-efficient technologies is rapidly increasing. Quantum and NOCN Group are poised to meet this demand by offering regulated courses that will equip the workforce with the necessary expertise to drive the UK’s net-zero ambitions.

Tackling the Green Skills Gap

The green skills gap is a critical challenge that has been increasingly highlighted by industry leaders and policymakers alike. With the UK government setting ambitious targets to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, there is an urgent need for a skilled workforce capable of implementing sustainable practices across various sectors, particularly in the built environment. However, a significant shortage of workers with the required green skills has emerged as a bottleneck in this transition.

This partnership between Quantum and NOCN Group is designed to bridge this gap by providing high-quality, regulated training programs that focus on the latest advancements in sustainable technologies. These programs will not only offer technical knowledge but also emphasise the practical skills required to implement these technologies in real-world settings.

The Role of NOCN Group in the Partnership

NOCN Group, with its extensive experience in vocational education and qualifications, plays a pivotal role in this partnership. Known for its commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible skills solutions, NOCN Group will bring its expertise in developing and accrediting courses that meet industry standards and regulatory requirements.

NOCN Group chief executive Graham Hasting-Evans, says: “As a truly independent charitable organisation that doesn’t have to answer to commercial shareholders, we have the freedom to focus on the skills solutions that matter most for the economy, society, and the planet. That’s why green skills has been top of our agenda for a number of years and we are committed to be a leader in the area. Our partnerships with training providers and employers are vital and our work with Quantum to deliver our new suite of regulated built environment courses will ensure that the right people get access to them and can make the most of them. Together, we’re helping to build the workforce of the future.”

By collaborating with Quantum, NOCN Group will ensure that the courses offered are not only aligned with the latest industry trends but are also tailored to the specific needs of the green economy. This includes developing curricula that focus on energy-efficient building practices, renewable energy technologies, and sustainable construction methods.

Quantum’s Commitment to Sustainable Skills Development

Quantum has long been at the forefront of delivering innovative training solutions in the built environment sector. With a strong emphasis on practical, hands-on learning, Quantum has successfully trained thousands of professionals who are now leading the charge in sustainable construction and energy efficiency.

This partnership with NOCN Group is a natural extension of Quantum’s commitment to sustainability. By offering regulated courses that focus on net-zero technologies, Quantum aims to provide learners with the skills they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry. These courses will be accessible to a wide range of learners, from new entrants to experienced professionals looking to upskill in sustainable practices.

Key Courses and Learning Pathways

The partnership will initially focus on developing a suite of courses that cover key areas of the green economy, including:

Energy-Efficient Building Practices: This course will cover the latest techniques and materials used in constructing energy-efficient buildings, with a focus on reducing carbon emissions and improving energy performance. Renewable Energy Technologies: Learners will gain in-depth knowledge of renewable energy systems, including solar, wind, and geothermal technologies. The course will also cover the installation, maintenance, and optimisation of these systems. Sustainable Construction Methods: This course will explore sustainable construction practices, including the use of eco-friendly materials, waste reduction techniques, and sustainable project management. Net-Zero Building Design: Focused on the principles of net-zero design, this course will teach learners how to create buildings that produce as much energy as they consume, significantly reducing their carbon footprint.

These courses will be delivered through a blend of online and in-person learning, allowing learners to gain practical experience while also benefiting from the flexibility of online study. Additionally, all courses will be fully accredited by NOCN Group, ensuring that learners receive nationally recognised qualifications that are valued by employers across the industry.

Industry Impact and Future Prospects

The partnership between Quantum and NOCN Group is expected to have a significant impact on the built environment sector, providing the skilled workforce needed to drive the UK’s net-zero goals. By equipping professionals with the latest skills in sustainable technologies, this collaboration will help to accelerate the adoption of green practices across the industry.

Moreover, the partnership sets a new standard for vocational training in the green economy. As more industries recognise the importance of sustainability, there will be a growing demand for regulated courses that offer both technical knowledge and practical skills. Quantum and NOCN Group are well-positioned to meet this demand, offering courses that are not only relevant to current industry needs but also adaptable to future developments in green technology.

Looking ahead, Quantum and NOCN Group plan to expand their partnership by developing additional courses and learning pathways that address emerging trends in the green economy. This includes exploring new technologies such as smart grids, energy storage systems, and sustainable urban planning. By staying at the forefront of these developments, Quantum and NOCN Group aim to continue providing cutting-edge training that prepares learners for the challenges and opportunities of the green economy.

Quantum’s Maria Gonella has said, “I am delighted to announce our partnership with NOCN Group and look forward to the opportunities that this will provide for learners nationwide. Bringing practical learning to the future development of our courses will enhance our existing and future offerings to all learners.”

Conclusion

The partnership between Quantum and NOCN Group marks a significant step forward in addressing the green skills gap in the built environment sector. By offering regulated courses that focus on sustainable, net-zero technologies and skills, this collaboration is poised to equip the workforce with the expertise needed to drive the UK’s transition to a greener economy. As the demand for green skills continues to grow, Quantum and NOCN Group are committed to providing high-quality, accessible training that empowers learners to succeed in the rapidly evolving landscape of the green economy.