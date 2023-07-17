Grŵp Llandrillo Menai students reach WorldSkills UK finals

Eleven Grŵp Llandrillo Menai learners will compete at the WorldSkills UK national finals this November.

Coleg Llandrillo students Yuliia Batrak, Timur Aisin, Holly Whitehouse and Kayleigh Hampson will be joined by Coleg Menai students Ryan Griffiths, Leighton Owen, Osian Roberts, Evan Klimaszewski, Adam Hopley, Gethin Jones and Eva Voma in the UK finals.

All of them will have a chance to compete for places representing the UK at the ‘Skills Olympics’ in Shanghai, China in 2026.

The students reached the national finals after impressing in a series of challenging regional competitions across a wide range of disciplines.

Yuliia will compete in the Restaurant Service category, while Timur will show his skills in the 3D Digital Art competition.

Holly and Kayleigh will represent Wales and their college in Hairdressing, with Ryan and Leighton competing in Industrial Robotics.

Evan and Adam made the Industrial Electronics final, while Osian will compete in CNC Turning, Gethin in Welding and Eva in Additive Manufacturing.

Gethin Jones (above), Holly Whitehouse (far left) and Kayleigh Hampson (left) are among the finalists

Of the 442 students and apprentices from across the UK who made the finals, an impressive 113 are from Wales – more than one in four.

They will compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals, with more than 50 WorldSkills UK National Finals taking place over nine different venues throughout November.

The competition will culminate in a celebratory ceremony in Greater Manchester, where the winners will be crowned the best in their trade.

Alongside the show of competitions, contestants and visitors will be able to talk to employers and industry experts to gain careers advice and guidance while at the events.

Those unable to attend the Manchester-based events and competitions will be able to watch online through a special broadcast featuring action from the finals as well as interviews and advice from previous winners, experts, and career advisors.

Paul Evans, Project Director of Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales, said:

“I’d like to congratulate the Welsh competitors that have made it through to the national finals. We couldn’t be prouder to have so many talented young people representing Wales and our skilled workforce.

“Whether people are following the events in person or catching up online, we hope the finals inspire other young people to get involved and develop their own skills to world-class standards.

“Good luck to all the finalists from myself and the Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales team. Da iawn, pawb!”

Yuliia Batrak has qualified for the UK final of the Restaurant Service competition

The WorldSkills UK competition-based development programmes are designed by industry experts so that young people, including those with learning disabilities or additional needs, can get work-ready.

In a survey carried out by past entrants, 90% said their careers progression had improved, and 86% stated their personal and employability skills had improved after participating in skills competitions.

Welsh Government Minister for Economy, Vaughan Gething, said:

“As a nation we are committed to investing in future generations, and skills competitions are an effective way to upskill young people and provide them with the tools they need to build successful careers in the future.

“The annual success we continue to witness from our Welsh competitors demonstrates the force of talent and potential in Wales as well as the top-notch instruction and training they receive. Competitions significantly increase the delivery and development of skills throughout the nation.

“The WorldSkills programme helps to produce a talented workforce that is fit for the future, not just by allowing young people to master their practical skills in a competitive atmosphere and showcase their potential on a global stage.”

