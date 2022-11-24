Hawk Training win Outstanding Innovators of the Year at the CMI Partner Awards

London-based training provider, Hawk Training, have been awarded the prize of Outstanding Innovation of the Year at last night’s nationwide Chartered Management Institute (CMI) Partner Awards 2022.

The prize was awarded as a result of Hawk’s innovative development of their flex-assess model in collaboration with CMI, which enables their leadership and management apprentices to gain nationally recognised CMI qualifications alongside their apprenticeship standard without the need for lengthy written assignments.

Their flex-assess model will save the apprentice time during their learning journey by merging the criteria of their apprenticeship standard with their qualification, resulting in one assessment of learning opportunity as opposed to two. This reduced duplication of learning energised the learning process and as a result increased retention figures considerably.

Like most providers, Hawk Training have had to adapt their training and development provision in recent years following the impact of the pandemic but have never wavered from their OFSTED outstanding delivery for their apprentices, and this award is testament to that.

Crawford Knott, Managing Director at Hawk Training, has expressed his pride at being recognised for his team’s transformational leadership and management programmes:

“We were delighted to receive this prestigious award in the iconic surroundings of the Natural History Museum. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in delivering high-quality leadership and management development programmes to our learners together in partnership with employers and CMI.”

Hawk Training specialise in a whole host of programmes, including Business Administration, Customer Service, Team Leading & Management, Improvement Standards, Trade Service & Warehouse & Storage.

