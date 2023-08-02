Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Highlights of Youth Employment Week 2023 – Impact Report

Youth Employment UK August 2, 2023
Youth employment week

Youth Employment Week is an annual event launched by Youth Employment UK for the first time ever in 2023. Download the full impact report to see all the statistics, highlights, events and people involved.

2023 Theme: Opportunity for all

The theme for this year for Youth Employment Week put a focus on inclusivity at every level of education and transition into training and employment. That’s been reflected in the events hosted and attended during the week, and in the passion from employers and educators to treat young people as individuals.

Impact Report: Key highlights

  • 53,182 youth opportunities showcased
  • 1,000+ organisations signed the Good Youth Employment Charter
  • 79,018 website views

Changing the youth employment landscape

Youth Employment UK held a number of online and in person events. The Gen Z webinar was an important moment to challenge some of the language and assumptions around young people. They also hosted a youth-led session for employers on supporting neurodiversity in the workplace.

On 5th July, the Youth Employment UK policy team were in Parliament to launch a high-impact report on the impact that place has on a young person’s employment prospects. They also met a number of MPs to discuss with them youth employment nationally and at their local constituency level.

The initial aim for Youth Employment Week was to share a minimum of 5k opportunities with 50k people. In fact, in its inaugural year this awareness week connected young people with over 53,000 opportunities. Here’s to making next year even bigger…

Published in Education, Employability, Skills and apprenticeships
Youth Employment UK

