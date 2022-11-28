Highways apprentice Daniel wins top award

A highways apprentice who gained a distinction during his time at Telford College has won another top award.

Daniel Johnson was crowned apprentice of the year at the Highways Magazine awards, run by the national trade publication for the roads and infrastructure sector.

The 27-year-old works for Ringway Jacobs in Cheshire East, which also picked up the highways authority innovation award at the same ceremony.

Judges praised Daniel’s willingness to learn and develop new skills in a very competitive field. They added that the faith his employers place in him is ‘testament to his potential within the industry’.

Daniel, who joined Ringway Jacobs in 2020, has worked as a highways operative across a number of schemes, including highways repairs, the A51 at Nantwich, Castle Street public realm, in Macclesfield, and cycle routes in the Wilmslow area.

He said:

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me through my journey as an apprentice.

“The time and effort my team have invested in my growth both professionally and personally has meant a lot to me, and I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Daniel is no stranger to awards – he was also presented with an outstanding achievement certificate at the Telford College student awards earlier this year.

David Moreton, business programme manager at Telford College, said: “Daniel has recently completed his highways operative apprenticeship – and is the first highways apprentice from Telford College to achieve a distinction.

“Throughout his apprenticeship journey Daniel consistently displayed excellent knowledge, skills and behaviours which prepared him for his end point assessment.”

