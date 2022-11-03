HIT Training Ltd receives a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating for the 14th consecutive year

HIT Training Ltd. is proud to announce it has received a ‘Good’ rating in a report from Ofsted, with the full results being published today (3rd November) and marking 14 consecutive years of the company obtaining a ‘Good’ status.

The report includes results for HIT Training Ltd.’s specialist divisions; HIT Training, which is a leading apprenticeship provider for the hospitality and catering sector, Connect2Care, which operates in the adult care, funeral and early years sectors and The Executive Development Network, which offers apprenticeships and vocational training for managers, leaders and educators.

It currently supports over 5,000 apprentices across 3,000 employer sites throughout the country and is praised by Ofsted for having ‘implemented a clear and effective structure for governance’ and ‘focusing appropriately on actions that will have the greatest impact on the quality of education’.

The Ofsted report has graded HIT Training Ltd. ‘Good’ across the five key assessment areas, with highlights including:

Apprentices swiftly develop new knowledge and skills, which enables them to become increasingly more independent at work.

Apprentices enjoy studying with HIT Training Ltd. They feel very well supported by their training consultants and swiftly develop new knowledge and skills.

Leaders and managers […] use their industry expertise well to meet the needs of their employers.

Commenting on the Ofsted report, Jill Whittaker, Managing Director of HIT Training Ltd. says:

“I am incredibly proud of the result and my team. With a few turbulent few years behind us, HIT Training Ltd. prides itself on its ability to constantly adapt in an ever-changing landscape. This is achieved through a robust process of investing in excellent skills for our own staff, by engaging with the sectors we operate in and listening to our learners and employers.

“The Ofsted report clearly demonstrates that, through diligent observations and conversations with learners and employers, we ensure apprentices feel supported and empowered to develop relevant and practical skills. On top of this, our leaders and managers work closely with employers to deliver effective curriculums that meet their business needs and that of the industry as a whole.

“As always, we have taken on board feedback within the report and will be continually reviewing our service to ensure we can deliver the best training possible, now and into the future.”

