How NCG Students Benefit from Skills Competition – Watch the NCG Skills 2023 Video 

Leading college group NCG is celebrating the success of its third annual NCG Skill competition, which was held in person for the first time this year.

Held at Newcastle College in February, it brought together students from across NCG’s colleges, putting their skills and knowledge to the test through a series of practical tasks in real work experience environments and in front of a panel of expert judges.

Students competed in areas including carpentry, hairdressing, hospitality and catering, joinery, painting and decorating and plumbing, all hoping for a chance to enter WorldSkills UK, and represent their college and region against other UK colleges.

NCG Skills is modelled on WorldSkills, preparing students for participation in national competitions, strengthening their hands-on experience and providing an opportunity for engagement with employers and peers outside of their classroom.

NCG is increasingly committed to supporting participation in skills competitions as a key strand of its approach to education and training, and firmly believes that skills competitions provide learners and apprentices with an opportunity to test their knowledge and skills against national and international standards, under competitive pressures.

NCG is also part of the WorldSkills Centre of Excellence, an initiative founded by WorldSkills UK and co-funded by its partner education charity and awarding organisation, NCFE that aims to raise standards in technical education through a range of skills development workshops and CPD programmes to share international teaching and training best practice.

Published in