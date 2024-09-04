How this new apprenticeship is helping students get a foot in the door

A band-new apprenticeship has been launched by the University of Sunderland – in partnership with NHS trusts around the north-east – to train the next generation of podiatrists.

Nine apprentices have enrolled in the first intake on the BSc Podiatry Degree Apprenticeship, a two-and-a-half-year programme which launched this July.

This apprenticeship will be embedded within healthcare settings so trainees can gain invaluable hands-on experience under the mentorship of Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) registered podiatrists and other healthcare professionals.

Laura Cunningham, a podiatry apprentice at the University, said: “The opportunity to work and learn at the same time is fantastic. The University apprenticeship allows me to earn a wage and obtain a degree which I wouldn’t have been able to do without this.”

This apprenticeship has been made possible through the University’s partnership with NHS trusts around the region including South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, South Tees Hospitals Foundation Trust and The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Nikki Coates, Podiatry Head of Service at the Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “As NHS Podiatry managers, we have looked at alternative career paths into podiatry for some time, as we recognise that going to university full time is not an option for everyone. We are delighted that we have been able to collaborate with the University of Sunderland and can now offer a podiatry degree apprenticeship locally.

“To be able to offer an experienced staff member such as Laura the opportunity to study at the next level and become a qualified podiatrist within 3 years is a great way to maximise and retain the skills of the staff we already have in the NHS.

“I would advise others who are thinking of a career in healthcare to also consider applying for healthcare support roles which may lead to an apprenticeship offer and a profession in a subject they hadn’t previously considered.”

Adam Moat, Senior Lecturer in Podiatry at the University, said: “The University of Sunderland is committed to shaping the future of the next generation of allied health professionals in the region.

“It is working closely with the local community to support talented students from diverse backgrounds in becoming healthcare professionals, increasing access to healthcare and ensuring that the profession reflects the population it serves.

“The University is currently the only provider of the Podiatry degree Apprenticeship programme in the north-east region.

“This apprenticeship programme is also one of only five in the UK, with only two others located in the North of England: Salford University and Huddersfield University.

“Overall, the University’s Podiatry Apprenticeship programme represents a significant innovation with the potential to address regional workforce shortages, align with national healthcare strategies, and contribute to a more skilled and sustainable podiatry workforce within the NHS.”