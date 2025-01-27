Hungarian Deputy State Secretary visits Barking & Dagenham College

Barking & Dagenham College and WorldSkills UK welcomed Deputy State Secretary Mr. Gergely Pálmai, from Hungary’s Ministry of Culture and Innovation, last week.

The purpose of the visit was to explore best practices in vocational and technical education.

It was facilitated by WorldSkills UK as part of its commitment to international collaboration and skills exchange, to drive excellence in technical education and apprenticeships across borders.

During the visit, the Minister toured the college’s cutting-edge facilities, which are part of the WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence, and engaged with senior leaders and learners. A partnership with NCFE, the Centre of Excellence focuses on leveraging international insights to develop learners with the skills and expertise needed to meet employers’ demands for a highly skilled workforce.

Parisa Shirazi, Director of Standards and UK Technical Delegate, WorldSkills UK said:

“It was fantastic to welcome Mr Gergely Pálmai to Barking & Dagenham College to learn more about the Further Education and skills sector in the UK. The visit highlights the importance of international exchange and dialogue in raising standards and establishing the UK as a leader in delivering world-class education and training.”

Mr Pálmai’s visit featured a comprehensive tour of the college led by Jason Turton, Deputy Principal of Curriculum & Quality. Key departments, including health and social care, hospitality, hair and beauty, trades workshops, and the Smart Construction Centre, were showcased, including the state-of-the-art facilities within the East London Institute of Technology (ELIoT), such as engineering labs, media and music studios, and the eSports Arena.

On the tour, Mr Pálmai chatted to staff and students, getting a chance to explore the cutting-edge technology the students use on a daily basis, for example in the Mechatronics & Industry 4.0 Lab; industry 4.0 refers to what is being called the fourth industrial revolution, the digitisation of manufacturing.

Later, he was hosted by the tech team in the College’s Idris Elba film studio’ the fully functional studio contains industry-standard cameras, lighting and virtual production technology, including a giant LED screen.

Jason Turton added:

“We were honoured to welcome Mr. Pálmai and WorldSkills UK and share how our college is driving innovation and equipping students for future success. The visit highlighted the importance of skills training in addressing the needs of modern industries, boosting local economies, and creating life-changing opportunities for learners. High quality vocational training is at the heart of economic growth, and we’re proud to play a pivotal role in shaping the future workforce.”

The visit highlighted how collaboration between WorldSkills UK and Centre of Excellence members, like Barking & Dagenham College, is helping to shape the future of technical education while driving standards to meet the demands of the global workforce.