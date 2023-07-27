IFSEC Wins Secure Place at WorldSkills for SERC Apprentices

Three apprentices from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) have proved themselves the best in the country by taking podium places at the Engineers of Tomorrow competition, which was staged at the International Fire & Security Exhibition Conference (IFSEC) in London.

The young men, Erjon Berisha (Belfast) employed by Ashdale Engineering; Matthew Blair (Ballinderry) employed by Building Protection Services (BPS); and Jack Matthews (Belfast) employed by Surrey Security Systems (SSS), are completing the Level 3 Fire & Security Systems Apprenticeship NI at SERC’s Lisburn Campus. All three will now go on to compete in the WorldSkills UK national finals, taking place between 14-17 November across colleges in Greater Manchester.

Robin Hamill, Lecturer, Fire and Security Systems said,

“I am absolutely delighted with this result for Erjon, Matthew, and Jack. The young men have had a fantastic time at IFSEC this year. They rank among the best students and apprentices in the UK, and this win means they will now have the opportunity to showcase their skills and experience at the esteemed WorldSkills UK national finals in November.

He added, “We are very proud of the apprentices who have done the College proud, including Jamie Rusk (Lurgan), employed by Digital Fire & Security (DFS), who also made it to the IFSEC final in the face of strong competition.”

Visit Serc to unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC.

Published in