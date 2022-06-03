IIDE Launches Scholarship Program Worth ₹2.5 Crores for Digital Marketing Enthusiasts

IIDE, an ed-tech digital marketing training institute, has offered 2.5 crores in scholarships to help students kick-start their careers and join the digital business.

The minimum scholarship amount per student is ₹5,000 and the maximum is ₹80,000. Although the scholarship is applicable for all IIDE courses, the amount of the grant differs based on the course.

The institute has decided to give out 1,000+ scholarship seats for their advanced online certification course (4 months) and the MBA-level PG Program (11 months).

They use a strict merit-based screening system to identify a student’s aptitude for digital marketing in order to award scholarships to worthy candidates. The initial step is to select and apply for one of their courses based on the learner’s needs.

Students must then take the scholarship eligibility test after completing the admissions process. After completing the test, you’ll meet with their senior academic counselor for a final round of interview. The scholarship waiver amount will be determined based on the test and interview.

“I started this institute with an aim to reduce the skill gap between the demand for digital skills and the talent that young people possess. These scholarships will help dedicated learners fulfill their aspirations without money being a hindrance” said Karan Shah, the Founder & CEO of IIDE.

Since its inception in 2016, IIDE – Indian Institute of Digital Education has expanded to become India’s largest digital marketing institute by shaping more than 2,35,000 careers.

All of the programs are tailored to meet the specific needs of students and are designed to help them achieve their career goals in the digital marketing field. The advanced course uses a hybrid learning model that includes a unique three-teacher system, whilst the MBA-Level Program is a full-time, intensive program with guaranteed placements.

