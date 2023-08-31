Interactive Virtual Guide To Explore Work Experience With Buckinghamshire Council

Ever considered a job in local government? Explore a wide range of careers and how to get your foot in the door with Buckinghamshire Council work experience!

Buckinghamshire Council are delighted to announce the launch of their new virtual work experience offer. This virtual offer is free to all young people, with supporting education resources for Key Stage 3 and Key Stage 4 students.

Are You A Student, School Leaver, Graduate Or Young Person In Buckinghamshire?

This virtual work experience programme allows you to take a closer look at the careers and opportunities available at Buckinghamshire Council and bring to life what it is that makes the council a great place to work.

Which Business Areas Could You Work In?

Adults & Health

Children’s Services

Communities

Deputy Chief Executive Services

Planning, Growth & Sustainability

Resources

They can also explore the career entry routes and development opportunities available including traineeships, apprenticeships, graduate schemes, and entry level roles.

The investment into the virtual work experience offer comes against the backdrop of Buckinghamshire Council’s ambition to support more young people in its communities to build the skills, confidence and knowledge to have great careers with the council itself.

Cllr Joseph Baum, Buckinghamshire Council’s Deputy Cabinet Member For Skills, Said:

“As one of Buckinghamshire’s largest employers, we receive a lot of interest from young people about career opportunities at the Council. We are excited to have this excellent resource to allow us to share a wealth of information with everyone who is interested, and not just those who get a work experience placement. We hope that the videos and workbooks produced by Youth Employment UK will help to broaden understanding of the truly enormous breadth of exciting career paths we have to offer!”

Click here to explore the virtual work experience from Buckinghamshire Virtual Work Experience.

Published in