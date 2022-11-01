Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Interview with Séamus Ó Tuama at the GLLS 2022

FE News Editor November 1, 2022
0 Comments
Séamus Ó Tuama

Gavin O’Meara, CEO of FE News and FE Careers, speaks with Séamus Ó Tuama, Director, Adult Continuing Education & Chair, ASEM Lifelong Learning Hub, about Lifelong Learning at the inaugural Global Lifelong Learning Summit (GLLS) 2022.

In this short interview, Gavin and Séamus chat about the topic of capital and lifelong learning, identity and the learner’s journey.

There are so many different types of capital involved. Séamus touches upon seed capital to get the learner’s journey started, social capital, identity capital, culture capital and human capital.

Séamus also answers one big question: How can we create currency and value in lifelong learning?
Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Skills and apprenticeships, Livestream and video, Social impact
Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships, Livestream and video, Social impact
Topics: ,
FE News Editor

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .