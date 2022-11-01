Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Singapore’s inaugural Global Lifelong Learning Summit gathers global experts to discuss lifelong learning as a key enabler of growth

FE News Editor November 1, 2022
0 Comments
Global lifelong learning summit
Why Switch to NCFE for EPA In Article Block ad

More than 300 renowned practitioners from ASEM, ILO, OECD and UNESCO, together with representatives from leading public and private sector organisations, come together to exchange best-in-class practices and discuss ideas and collaborations to strengthen lifelong learning as an enabler of inclusive economic growth.

Singapore hosted academics, leaders of international organisations, industry captains and government administrators from around the world at the inaugural Global Lifelong Learning Summit (GLLS) 2022 today. The GLLS 2022 is jointly organised by the Institute for Adult Learning (IAL) and SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG). Entitled “Maximising the Socio-Economic Impact of Lifelong Learning”, this inaugural GLLS is held over two days, on 1 and 2 November 2022.

Guest-of-Honour, Singapore’s Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, officiated at the first day of the Summit. Singapore’s Minister for Education, Mr Chan Chun Sing, will grace the event on the second day, together with the Australian Minister for Skills and Training, Mr Brendan O’Connor. 

Summit participants will discuss how different stakeholders can be involved in building a lifelong learning system that continues to be relevant and effective in generating growth for individuals and economies amidst a more uncertain global environment and rapid advances in technology.

There will be international partner sessions by the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Lifelong Learning Hub, the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL). Participants will also hear from and engage with SM Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Minister Chan and Minister O’Connor.

“How can we best adapt lifelong learning to a fast-changing economic landscape? Correspondingly, how can our continuing education and training (CET) systems be sharpened as the tool of adaptation for individuals, businesses and societies amid these rapid changes? We hope this Summit will become a useful platform, in this part of the world, for us to learn from each other, seed ideas and crystallise new partnerships, to address these common challenges and push the envelope further for lifelong learning,” shared Mr Tan Kok Yam, Chairman of IAL Council and Chief Executive of SSG.

“With global economic turmoil and radical changes in how people work, continual learning has never been more important than today. This long-awaited inaugural event looks into the crux of business success – human capital. Investing in an individual’s lifelong learning capabilities establishes their prospects for successful advancement and makes them a more valuable contributor to the workplace and the economy,” said Professor Lee Wing On, Executive Director, IAL.

“We are now moving from rhetoric to action. As we face salient changes in citizenship, climate change, health and well-being, among others, more countries are seeing the increasing importance of lifelong learning and are putting measures and strategies to make it a reality,” shared Mr David Atchoarena, Director, UIL.

“Micro-credentials are central to knowledge enhancement and employability, and there is a growing demand and interest in its use. Regulatory frameworks, as well as the establishment of adequate incentives, skills recognition and career guidance, are therefore crucial to promoting the widespread adoption of micro-credentials,” said Mr Pedro Moreno Da Fonseca, Technical Specialist, ILO.

For more details on the inaugural GLLS 2022, please visit https://GLLS2022.sg. The programme, speakers list and Chinese glossary are here: https://bit.ly/GLLS2022.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Work and leadership, Featured voices
Published in: Education, Work and leadership, Featured voices
Topics: , ,
FE News Editor

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .