Singapore’s inaugural Global Lifelong Learning Summit gathers global experts to discuss lifelong learning as a key enabler of growth

More than 300 renowned practitioners from ASEM, ILO, OECD and UNESCO, together with representatives from leading public and private sector organisations, come together to exchange best-in-class practices and discuss ideas and collaborations to strengthen lifelong learning as an enabler of inclusive economic growth.

Singapore hosted academics, leaders of international organisations, industry captains and government administrators from around the world at the inaugural Global Lifelong Learning Summit (GLLS) 2022 today. The GLLS 2022 is jointly organised by the Institute for Adult Learning (IAL) and SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG). Entitled “Maximising the Socio-Economic Impact of Lifelong Learning”, this inaugural GLLS is held over two days, on 1 and 2 November 2022.

Guest-of-Honour, Singapore’s Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, officiated at the first day of the Summit. Singapore’s Minister for Education, Mr Chan Chun Sing, will grace the event on the second day, together with the Australian Minister for Skills and Training, Mr Brendan O’Connor.

Summit participants will discuss how different stakeholders can be involved in building a lifelong learning system that continues to be relevant and effective in generating growth for individuals and economies amidst a more uncertain global environment and rapid advances in technology.

There will be international partner sessions by the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Lifelong Learning Hub, the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL). Participants will also hear from and engage with SM Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Minister Chan and Minister O’Connor.

“How can we best adapt lifelong learning to a fast-changing economic landscape? Correspondingly, how can our continuing education and training (CET) systems be sharpened as the tool of adaptation for individuals, businesses and societies amid these rapid changes? We hope this Summit will become a useful platform, in this part of the world, for us to learn from each other, seed ideas and crystallise new partnerships, to address these common challenges and push the envelope further for lifelong learning,” shared Mr Tan Kok Yam, Chairman of IAL Council and Chief Executive of SSG.

“With global economic turmoil and radical changes in how people work, continual learning has never been more important than today. This long-awaited inaugural event looks into the crux of business success – human capital. Investing in an individual’s lifelong learning capabilities establishes their prospects for successful advancement and makes them a more valuable contributor to the workplace and the economy,” said Professor Lee Wing On, Executive Director, IAL.

“We are now moving from rhetoric to action. As we face salient changes in citizenship, climate change, health and well-being, among others, more countries are seeing the increasing importance of lifelong learning and are putting measures and strategies to make it a reality,” shared Mr David Atchoarena, Director, UIL.

“Micro-credentials are central to knowledge enhancement and employability, and there is a growing demand and interest in its use. Regulatory frameworks, as well as the establishment of adequate incentives, skills recognition and career guidance, are therefore crucial to promoting the widespread adoption of micro-credentials,” said Mr Pedro Moreno Da Fonseca, Technical Specialist, ILO.

For more details on the inaugural GLLS 2022, please visit https://GLLS2022.sg. The programme, speakers list and Chinese glossary are here: https://bit.ly/GLLS2022.

