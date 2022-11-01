Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Interview with David Atchoarena at the GLLS 2022

FE News Editor November 1, 2022
Gavin O’Meara, CEO of FE News and FE Careers, speaks with David Atchoarena, Director, UIL Unesco, about Lifelong Learning, challenges to implement the agenda and the cost of living crisis at the inaugural Global Lifelong Learning Summit (GLLS) 2022.

David chats about the global challenges of implementing the lifelong learning agenda while maintaining the initial vision and positive outcomes.

He also discusses the cost of living crisis: how to maintain the standards of living while implementing lifelong learning.

David held a session at day one of the GLLS 2022. In our interview, we go into more detail about intergenerational learning, individual entitlement and social contract, as well as productivity and wellbeing.
