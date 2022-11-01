Interview with Phillip Brown at the GLLS 2022

Gavin O’Meara, CEO of FE News and FE Careers, speaks with Phillip Brown, Distinguished Research Professor, Cardiff University, about Lifelong Learning and the impact of technology at the inaugural Global Lifelong Learning Summit (GLLS) 2022.

What is the impact of tech, such as AI and machine learning? What does this mean for the future of work? What happens to graduates?

Phillip also discusses the patterns of social mobility and the nature of inclusion: who wins and who loses?

