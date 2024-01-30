InUni and LIM College forge strategic partnership for global academic excellence

@LIMCollege has been announced as part of a strategic partnership with InUni, part of Global University Systems (GUS), solidifying their commitment to enhancing global academic opportunities. This collaboration aims to connect international students with LIM’s innovative business degree programmes and educational offerings in New York.

LIM College, renowned as a global leader in higher education for the business of fashion and lifestyle, is strategically positioned to leverage this partnership to connect with a more extensive and diverse student base. The initial goal is to raise awareness about LIM’s experience-based and fashion industry-focused STEM degree offerings, emphasising innovation and creativity.

Commenting on the collaboration, David Fisher, Chairman of InUni, remarked:

“We look forward to a fruitful partnership with LIM College, an institution known for its innovation and forward-thinking approach. With a deep commitment to students and a rich history of experiential education, LIM College is well-poised to enhance its global standing. Situated in the vibrant city of New York, LIM embodies attributes synonymous with ‘cutting-edge,’ offering in-demand programs, world-class teaching, and demonstrating a steadfast dedication to career excellence.”

Fisher emphasised InUni’s unwavering mission to facilitate international students’ access to premier U.S. institutions, providing them with the necessary knowledge and support to excel academically and embark on successful careers. The collaboration with LIM College serves as a platform to extend this mission to a wider global audience. Fisher added, “We are excited to introduce LIM College and its diverse programmes through InUni, transcending geographical boundaries and expanding the educational horizons of countless students.”

Ron Marshall, President of LIM College, affirmed:

“This partnership aligns seamlessly with LIM College’s commitment to providing top quality education on a global scale. LIM excels at preparing students for their dream careers in fashion through an innovative and immersive educational experience that prioritizes learning by doing in New York City, individualized attention from industry expert faculty, and strong relationships with industry partners who provide our students with project-based study opportunities, internships, and ultimately jobs. We share InUni’s values of innovation, academic excellence, and student success, as well as a common commitment to creating opportunities for students around the world.”

InUni is dedicated to expanding access to high-quality education worldwide. The partnership with LIM College is a testament to their shared vision of fostering global academic excellence.

