Investment brings new Fire, Emergency & Security Systems training centre to Gateshead

Due to the high demand for fire, emergency and security systems apprenticeships and a need to keep pace with advancing technology in the industry, Access Training has invested a five-figure sum in a brand-new training facility in Gateshead.

Access Training – based at Gateshead Skills Academy on Team Valley – has leased an additional property five minutes walk from their main site, to increase its capacity to deliver practical and theoretical training on the design and installation of fire, security and emergency systems (FESS).

The centre will help meet high demand in a sector where there is a shortage of fully qualified engineers.

The new FESS training centre has been kitted out with the latest systems, including wireless, as well as some of the most widely installed older systems – to give apprentices across North East England a comprehensive range of skills.

The facility, which was officially opened by the Mayor of Gateshead – Councillor Eileen McMaster – will have the capacity to train 100 apprentices a year on the design, commissioning, installation, fault-finding and repairs of security and fire systems.

Access has also appointed two new experienced FESS engineers as trainers to deliver the apprenticeships to increase the capacity of the existing team.

Managing director at Access Training, David Armstrong, said:

“We are the only training provider offering FESS apprenticeships across Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, County Durham and Cumberland and demand for this type of training has increased significantly over the last few years.

“We have listened to what FESS employers want and acted on it and we’re looking forward to supplying hundreds of highly-trained, competent engineers to the FESS sector thanks to the new training centre.”