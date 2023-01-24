Invitation to ‘Have a Go’ during NI Apprenticeship Week

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is inviting potential students and parents to come along to Campuses during NI Apprenticeship Week (NIAW) 6 – 10 February to find out what an apprenticeship entails at one of their Have a Go sessions.

Victoria Boyd, Training Programmes Manager at SERC said “Our Have a Go sessions, will showcase the range of opportunities and skills for apprentices using the latest techniques and state-of-the-art technologies and our Apprenticeship Development Managers will be on hand to answer any queries about the apprenticeship route. So if you have ever wanted to try your hand at mechanics, hairdressing, catering, plumbing, construction, electrics or engineering, and like the idea of earning money while you learn, plan to come along to a ‘have a go’ session from 4.30pm to 7.00pm at SERC’s Lisburn Campus – Monday 6 February; Bangor Campus -Tuesday 7 February; Newtownards Campus – Wednesday 8 February, and Downpatrick Campus – Thursday 9 February.

Victoria added, “SERC partners with 750 employers to support over 1,300 Apprentices. Enrolments for apprenticeships through the College have grown by 10% in 22/23 on the previous year. Working with industry, we continue to grow the skills range on offer through the apprenticeship route, from accountancy to pharmacy services, and starting from September 2023 we will offer new Higher-Level Apprenticeships (HLA) in Cloud Management and Cyber Security. In recognition of the employer partner support enjoyed by the College, our celebrations for NIAW will also include an invitation thank you breakfast and networking event.

NIAW, led by the Department for the Economy (DfE), is an annual week-long celebration which aims to showcase apprenticeships. Building on the resurgence in apprenticeship numbers following the Covid-19 pandemic, the week aims to raise the profile of apprenticeships across Northern Ireland and showcase how apprenticeships can transform the future of apprentices and businesses.

Visit www.serc.ac.uk to unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC

