Journalism graduate joins communications team at inclusive housebuilder

Former journalism student Lucy Amers took an unexpected leap into housebuilding after joining the most recent graduate cohort at Bellway.

The 21-year-old swapped writing her own blog at university for telling the nation about the latest news from the national housebuilder, having joined Bellway’s PR and communications team at the company’s head office in Newcastle upon Tyne.

Lucy, who studied at Newcastle University and now lives in the city, said:

“I had never previously considered that the housebuilding industry offered more employment opportunities than just on-site construction.

“However, Bellway has several supporting business functions that operate from offices, just like any other company. It is definitely not just builders in hard hats.”

The developer, which has 22 divisions across the UK, has hired the graduates to fill various roles throughout the company both on-site and off-site.

Lucy is one of 30 successful candidates from 1,500 applicants who applied and started working on the Bellway Graduate Programme in 2022.

Her intake included a variety of graduates both male and female from across England, Scotland and Wales, who are each learning about all aspects of the business during their two-year training programme.

Lucy, who hails from from East Yorkshire, said:

“Bellway is a very inclusive employer with many women holding senior positions. As a female entry-level employee, this is very encouraging to me because it demonstrates that, despite the industry being dominated by men, there are equal opportunities for growth and advancement.

“It is a massive leap from what I was doing during my journalism course to what I am doing now. Bellway is one of the UK’s largest housebuilders and employs over 3,000 staff, and it has been a steep learning curve so far but a very enjoyable one.

“Even if you initially believe an industry or a specific company might not be a good fit for you, I’ve learned that it is important to fully explore potential roles and responsibilities.

“I would advise other young women – and young professionals in general – to be open-minded and to consider all options. You never know what wonderful career opportunities may come your way.”

Paul Lawler, Group Head of Communications, said:

“Lucy has proved herself to be an invaluable addition to the communications team at Bellway.

“It is a key priority for our company to encourage more women into the industry and open young individuals’ minds to the spectrum of roles available within housebuilding.

“Our graduate programme is a great opportunity for both women and men to boost their career prospects within the industry, and it is an initiative we are keen to tell everyone about.”

For more information about current career opportunities at Bellway, visit: https://www.bellwaycareers.co.uk/.

Lucy Amers at Bellway Group head office in Woolsington House, Newcastle Upon Tyne

