JTL to Launch New Apprenticeship Training Centre in Preston







JTL, a leading independent apprenticeship provider in the electrical and plumbing trades, is set to break ground on a new state-of-the-art training hub in Preston. This significant investment highlights JTL’s commitment to enhancing local employment opportunities and addressing the critical skills gap in the region.

Located in Cable House just outside Preston City Centre, the new Preston Training Centre will offer first-class training facilities designed to provide high-quality apprenticeships in both electrical and plumbing, equipping learners with future-proofed skills for the industry.

The region has seen an increase in shortages in the number of electricians and plumbers in recent years. With the Lancashire Local Skills Improvement Plan identifying these occupations as priorities for the region, backed by data from the Electrical Contractors Association (ECA)’s analysis of low numbers of apprenticeship starts, this new Preston Training Centre aligns with JTL’s mission to deliver exceptional training to meet the demands of local employers and the wider building services engineering industry.

JTL Preston will integrate training on green skills, for example Electric Vehicle charging techniques, Solar PV installation and battery storage, reflecting JTL’s commitment to sustainability and the evolving needs of the industry. JTL proudly provides one of the country’s only gold-standard green apprenticeships, recognised for its contribution to a low carbon economy. This approach aims to prepare apprentices for the future, creating a highly-skilled talent pipeline in the North West and supporting UK’s transition to net zero.

Previously a call centre, the site is soon to be refurbished and will feature industry standard workshops, teaching rooms and exam preparation resources. Initially, it will offer four electrical courses and one plumbing course, training 256 electrical and 64 plumbing apprentices over a four-year apprenticeship cycle, with the potential for further expansion. It has excellent transport links, and a dedicated JTL team in place to provide tailored support both to learners as they embark on their apprenticeship journey and also employers as they take on an apprentice.

The centre is also supporting the creation of 12 Training Officer and Tutor roles and is set to welcome its first cohort of apprentices in early 2025.

Chris Claydon, Chief Executive Officer of JTL, said:

“The launch of our Preston Training Centre is a pivotal moment for JTL and the local community. By investing in state-of-the-art facilities and fostering partnerships with local employers, we aim to provide high-quality apprenticeship training that directly address the specific skills needs of the region.

Preston is a key location for us to expand due it being at the heart of Lancashire’s economic development. JTL Preston will play a crucial role in training the next generation of skilled professionals to contribute to a more sustainable future in the building services engineering sector.”

Gary Downes, Deliver Team Manager for JTL Preston, said:

“We are thrilled to bring JTL’s renowned training programmes to Preston. Our new centre will not only create job opportunities but also help bridge the skills gap in the local workforce. We work closely with employers to ensure our apprentices receive training that is both relevant and of the highest quality, enabling them to thrive in their careers.”

JTL has ambitious plans to further expand its network of training centres and deliver the highest quality apprenticeships, tailoring the learning experience to local, regional and national skills needs.

About JTL

Established over 30 years ago by the Electrical Contractors’ Association and Unite the Union, JTL is a charity organisation offering apprenticeships, assessment services and professional development training across the electro-technical and mechanical engineering services sectors.

We currently work with 8,000 learners, 3,800 employers and around 75 colleges across England and Wales, including both independent training providers and dedicated JTL training facilities in Telford, Hull, Eastbourne, Worthing, Norwich, Carlisle, York, Barnsley, Nottingham, Birmingham, Oxford, Colchester, Orpington, Maidstone, and Ashford. The JTL Group is made up of three separate organisations which are JTL, Develop and CompEx.

For more information about the new Preston Training Centre and JTL's apprenticeship programmes, please visit JTL website