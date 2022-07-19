Keltbray pledges unspent levy funds to create new apprenticeship opportunities

Keltbray, a leading UK specialist engineering business, today announces it has pledged unspent levy funds to create new apprenticeship opportunities for Londoners, partnering with the London Progression Collaboration (LPC) to help small businesses progress in construction and the built environment.

The levy gifting will create new apprenticeships which allow individuals to secure better-quality, higher-paying work and give London’s businesses the capacity and skills they need to thrive.

Continuing to deliver apprenticeships is paramount to ensuring we have a skilled sustainable workforce to identify the diverse construction and engineering talent of the future, as well as contributing to the overall industry skills gap.

Keltbray is pleased to be collaborating with the LPC in promoting a diversity and inclusion agenda aligned to its own, by targeting underrepresented groups and ensuring the progression pathway route aids the apprentice’s social mobility and financial resilience.

Engaging with underserved communities, highlighting the opportunities in the construction industry, and promoting the London Living Wage scheme for individuals creates high-quality apprenticeships that benefit the capital’s residents and businesses.

James Dawson, Head of Learning and Development at Keltbray, comments:

“Working with the London Progression Collaboration ensures that money goes to the cause it was initially intended for. Apprenticeships provide a critical route into the workforce where it’s possible to learn as you earn, and open individuals up to new and challenging opportunities. We’re delighted to be moving forward with this partnership which will ultimately benefit our industry by creating more diversity and improving skills.”

Anna Ambrose, Director of the London Progression Collaboration, comments:

“We’re pleased to be working with Keltbray to put some of their unspent apprenticeship levy funds to great use. The last two years have been especially challenging for London’s smaller businesses and many Londoners, including those in low-paid or unstable work. By partnering with businesses like Keltbray, the LPC can continue its work and create apprenticeships where they’re most needed.”

Published in