Kia poised to open all-new Kia Academy in Derby to train next-generation technicians

Relocating the Kia Academy to an all-new facility at St. Modwen Park, Derby

40,000 sq. ft. bespoke fitted building includes the latest training technology, customised for Kia UK

Eight high tech training rooms and a state-of-the-art and fully equipped workshop

Designed to accommodate 1,500 delegates every year, with scope to expand and grow

Showcases Kia Global Store Concept in the reception and showroom areas

Kia UK Limited is poised to open a new cutting-edge training centre – the Kia Academy – in the vibrant and historic city of Derby, in the heart of England. Scheduled for completion by year end 2023, the new facility initiates the next generation of Kia apprenticeships and dealer training programmes.

The move to the new 40,000 sq. ft. building within St. Modwen Park (a new business park on the outskirts of the city) is part of Kia’s ambitious plan to provide quality and pioneering technical training to the next generation of automotive professionals.

The building, customised exclusively for Kia UK, will facilitate advanced electrified training, STEM skills and upskill apprentice and adult learner technicians – up to 1,500 per annum – and empower them to become experts in electrification. Kia partnered with Skillnet earlier this year to lead apprentice training and will adopt a blended learning approach that integrates the latest digital tools and hands-on experience.

The new facility is expected to employ around 15-17 full-time staff. The site will incorporate a reception area and showroom, showcasing Kia’s Global Store Concept and new corporate identity – as seen at the newest Kia dealerships. Eight classrooms equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology will provide a modern and immersive learning experience. The workshop will be equipped with the latest ramps, tooling equipment and resources to prepare apprentices and technicians for the challenges of tomorrow’s automotive landscape.

Paul Philpott, President and CEO of Kia UK Limited, said:

“We are thrilled to bring our new and enhanced Kia Academy to Derby. This move represents our commitment to supporting STEM education, driving electrification and helping our dealer partners build the workforce and skills they need for the future. Our investment in the new training Academy showcases our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation and sustainability, while solidifying Kia’s position as a leader in electrification and the automotive industry.”

With over 190 dealers located across the UK sending delegates to the site, St. Modwen Park and Derby are the perfect hub and location for Kia’s new training centre. The all-new Kia Academy replaces the previous location in Nottingham, which had been Kia’s training base since 2012.

Full information and details on site capabilities, courses and innovative technology will follow once the new Kia Academy is complete and ready to open in 2024.

Published in