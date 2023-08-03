LAT welcomes InvestIN students for trading experience

In August this year, London Academy of Trading is welcoming hundreds of young students from InvestIN to the LAT trading floor to teach them about the financial markets and trading and give them the opportunity to experience a day in the life of a trader.

InvestIN is a London-based organisation providing school students with an immersive experience of their dream career, offering programmes in London, Manchester and Dubai. The organisation aims to help young people break into some of the world’s most desirable industries by creating the ‘ultimate work experience’ through interactive simulations, site visits, seminars, networking sessions and career coaching guidance.

For InvestIN’s Young Investment Banker Summer Internships, LAT has organised a series of half-day sessions for more than 200 students to learn about financial markets and trading and experience life in a real-time trading environment.

Led by Alastair Craig, LAT’s Programme Manager, the students will be given an explanation of how financial markets work and how to make money from trading. This will be followed by a real-time trading competition on the LAT trading floor to test their new-found knowledge and skills, with the most profitable team winning a free 1-week trading course at LAT.

Paddy Osborn, Academic Dean and Managing Director at LAT said:

“We are thrilled to welcome the InvestIN students back to our London trading floor to give them a taste of life in the City. Young people aren’t generally taught much about financial markets and trading at school, so we’re very happy to be able to give them an insight into the real world of finance and a taste of this exciting industry.”

London Academy of Trading

The London Academy of Trading (LAT) is an award-winning, dual-accredited provider of financial trading education and was the first academy in the UK to offer accredited and regulated qualifications in trading. We pride ourselves on providing practical and vocational training courses, developed to help individuals wishing to invest or trade in financial markets, or for those looking to enhance their employment opportunities within financial markets. Since our creation in 2010, we have focused on four specific pillars of knowledge to help students improve their skills and understanding: fundamental analysis, technical analysis, trading psychology and risk management.

