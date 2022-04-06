Launch of apprentice panel open recruitment

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) has launched a recruitment campaign for new people to join our panel of apprentices and make sure the work-based training work better for everyone learning new skills.

Our apprentice panel brings such amazing contributions to the work we do at the Institute to ensure the views of apprentices are heard.

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) has launched a recruitment campaign for new people to join our panel of apprentices and make sure the work-based training work better for everyone learning new skills.

Our apprentice panel brings such amazing contributions to the work we do at the Institute to ensure the views of apprentices are heard.

As an apprentice panel member, you’ll be a visible and enthusiastic ambassador for apprenticeships. You’ll be responsible for gathering the insights of as many apprentices as possible and ensuring these are heard and understood by those with the power to change things for the better. You’ll also work with the Institute and others to ensure that apprenticeships are as good as they can possibly be.

The panel decides which issues to focus on, and panel representatives attend Institute board meetings to advise and challenge on those issues. They also meet regularly with ministers and other government officials to ensure the apprentice experience is front and centre of new policy thinking.

The panel is chaired by an apprentice panel member and facilitated and supported by the Institute. Saskia Navaratnam, Chair of our apprentice panel, said:

“There are so many exciting opportunities that are made available through the panel such as creating blogs, visiting, and speaking at schools and having a hand in creating guidance and reports for employers, training providers and future apprentices. We’ve already done some cool things this year such as, having afternoon tea with Ministers at the House of Lords and speaking to Year 10s and 11s at an Academy in Nottingham – both extremely different events but both were fun to attend!”

The closing date for applications is midnight on Monday 16 May 2022

We are committed to eliminating discrimination, valuing diversity and promoting equality of opportunity and we welcome applications from people of all backgrounds.

If you are interested in being considered for this role, please read the job description, and complete an expression of interest form and upload a copy of your CV.

Published in