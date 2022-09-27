Launch of the Environmental Sustainability Project

AoC Sport, Pearson BTEC Sport and Physical Activity and Planet Earth Games have set up a partnership and are co-producing a project aimed at educating, promoting and advocating for colleges in climate action, and sustainable consumption.

The project will be shaped by the five guiding principles of the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework in everything that we do:

Undertake systemic efforts to promote greater environmental responsibility

Reduce overall climate impact

Educate for climate action

Promote sustainable and responsible consumption

Advocate for climate action through communication

We want to develop an offer that meets the needs of our students and members within the means of the planet.

Gareth Reynolds, Product Manager BTEC Sport and Physical Activity said:

“The project creates organic and purposeful opportunities to maximise practical, achievable, aspirational yet essential steps to positively impact behavioural change. We are pleased to utilise our presence across sports and physical activity curriculums supporting awareness, learning and critically action for our planet. The power of sport is far-reaching, and we are encouraged that this project can empower learners to make informed decisions and challenge the status quo for the betterment of their communities and the planet.”

Over the course of the 2022/2023 academic year we will;

Run a social media campaign to raise awareness of the climate crisis

Collate and share case studies of best practices within the sector

Invite colleges to pledge to take action in the climate crisis

Host webinars and share knowledge with colleges about key topics in this space.

Promote a new Planet Earth Games – Colleges competition which uses gamification and challenges to engage colleges and students within climate action.

Inviting colleges to recruit a student climate champion to lead the challenges at their college.

Chris Broadbent, Founder and Chief Executive, Planet Earth Games Trust said:

“It is understandable and entirely normal for young people to feel a sense of powerlessness and a sense overwhelm when it comes to environmental sustainability. Eco anxiety is a real phenomenon, and it is having an impact on more and more young people. Through Planet Earth Games – Colleges, young people will be empowered to take leadership and take climate action, both to set new standards for sustainability with fellow students, but also for their college leaders and the local community. It can be a catalyst for climate action locally – and collectively, and it can make a big impact. Plus, there will also be a whole lot of fun to be had too!”

Dean Hardman, AoC Director of Sport and Student Experience said:

“The AoC’s climate change mission is ‘Reducing our impact on the environment, living within our means, and thinking about future generations.’ To support this mission, everyone at AoC Sport is pleased to be promoting active environmental sustainability in colleges, alongside our valued partners at Pearson and Planet Earth Games. We know sport and physical activity can play a key role in both directly reducing carbon outputs and also as a catalyst for change through education and raising awareness. We encourage all of our member colleges to embrace the project and to join with us in working towards a more sustainable future”.

