LBEL Awards Nomination Deadline Extended to 30th June 2024

Earlier this spring, celebrity garden designer, Danny Clarke, along with Lantra and Landex, announced that the nomination window for the 2024 Land-Based and Environment Learner (LBEL) Awards were open. So far, the Awards organisers are on course to receive a record number of inspirational nominations from tutors, lecturers, assessors, and employers. All whilst delivering high quality education at a peak time for the Land Based Education Sector.

Due to popular demand and to factor in these challenges Lantra and Landex are extending the nomination deadline to 11:59pm on Sunday 30th June 2024

Therefore, they are urging employers, colleges, private training providers and universities to nominate outstanding candidates for a prestigious award before the end of the month.

Danny Clarke, who trained as a garden designer at Hadlow College said:

“The quality of the nominations we have had so far is truly amazing. We know there’s been a lot happening in education in the last few months, so I am really pleased to see the deadline has been extended. I am really looking forward to a great evening, celebrating some incredible learners – so make sure you nominate your learners today!”

The Awards ceremony will be hosted by Danny Clarke on Thursday 21st November at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham. The evening is set to be an exciting celebration of talent in the land-based and environment sector.

To recap, the annual awards are open to individuals on a full-time or part-time Land-Based and Environment course or Apprenticeship in England between September 2022 and September 2024. The award categories include Agriculture; Aquaculture and Fisheries, Arboriculture; Forestry and Woodland Management; Equine and Farriery; Floristry; Landscape and Horticulture; Land-Based Engineering; Animal Care and Management; Veterinary Nursing; Environmental Conservation, Game and Wildlife; and Sports Turf and Greenkeeping.

Prizes for the above categories apply across Private Training providers, Further Education (FE), Apprenticeships Awards (Level 2-3), Higher Education (HE) and Higher Apprenticeship Awards (Level 4-7). This year we will be introducing a new category: Research Student of the Year, where supervisors are encouraged to nominate a student studying a post-graduate level either for a master’s degree or a Doctoral Degree.