Leadership programme praised by businesses for impact ahead of last ever course

AN AWARD-WINNING family firm approaching its 50th anniversary has gone from strength to strength thanks to the prestigious 20Twenty leadership programme.

Caroline Platt, Managing Director of Platts Agriculture Ltd in Llay, Wrexham, was among the first business owners to complete the course, which is 80% funded and available to all companies in Wrexham, Flintshire and north Powys.

Since Caroline graduated in 2018, four members of the current team have attended the programme; Financial Director Ian Hall, Group Transport Manager Ashley Wood, Head of HR Nerys Price-Jones – who graduated with a previous employer – and Nadia McKane, Sales and Marketing Manager.

Having taken on new staff since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and launched a haulage business, Platts is one of the most respected companies in the region and was even named UK Family Firm of the Year at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Awards recently.

Now employing up to 65 staff and with plans for further expansion, Caroline thanked 20Twenty for the positive impact it has played in their strategic growth.

“I learnt so much on the programme about leadership and management, but also from the rest of the group,” she said.

“We all came at things from different angles but were able to share best practice and the networking aspect proved invaluable.

“I still have close links with many of the cohort and through 20Twenty’s Wisdom Labs I’m able to continue my personal and professional journey, all of which plays a part in the growth of our company.”

Caroline added: “I encouraged other members of the team to enrol for that reason, we can all work closely to realise long-term goals while maintaining the warm, welcoming culture we have at Platts, which has always put people before profits.

“I can’t recommend 20Twenty enough to anyone in a leadership position, the blend of education, support and industry knowledge will give you the tools to thrive, whatever the industry.”

20Twenty Business Development Manager Jackie Whittaker says Platts Agriculture Ltd is a beacon of inspiration for other organisations considering a place on the next CMI (Chartered Management Institute) Level 5-7 cohort of senior managers, owners, and directors, which begins in September.

“Caroline was among the first to ever graduate, and since then has been a huge supporter of the programme,” she added.

“We have been on the journey with them, as other members of the team completed the course, growing in confidence and bringing their own ideas to the business.

“To watch them thrive in their roles over the years and know how much they have taken from our programmes is a huge source of pride – congratulations to you all.”

Places are still available for the September programmes – which are 80% funded by the European Social Fund (ESF) through Welsh Government and delivered in Wrexham via a joint partnership between Bangor University and Cardiff Metropolitan University.

For more information and to sign up, email [email protected] or visit the website: www.20TwentyBusinessGrowth.com.

Visit www.plattsagriculture.co.uk for more news and information from Platts Agriculture Ltd.

