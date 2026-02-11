Leading Derby IT company marks National Apprenticeship Week this February by pledging unwavering support for supporting young people into employment

An expanding Derby IT company has renewed its commitment to supporting young people during National Apprenticeship Week this February by pledging unwavering support for employing apprentices in 2026 and beyond.

L.E.A.D. IT Services managing director Lee Jepson said he would always be passionate about giving young people opportunities through apprenticeships having himself started out into employment at 16.

Lee said he had received many opportunities for growth from the city of Derby and his former school, Noel Baker Academy, and that he was determined to continue giving back not just through the company’s comprehensive apprenticeship scheme, but wherever possible by offering career progression too.

Lee said:

“Employing and training apprentices is at the heart of what we try to do here at L.E.A.D. IT Services. We are passionate about education and helping young people into employment.

“The whole idea I’ve always gone with is that every time you take on an apprentice, you grow your team.

“For me, it’s about giving people a chance. Even today, lots of employers will say to job applicants: ‘have you got any work experience?’ But my question is: how are they supposed to get work experience if no-one gives them the opportunity to do that?

“National Apprenticeship Week is a great way of promoting the huge value apprentices bring to companies like ours. We are 100 per cent committed to apprentices and intend to remain so. It’s a great way of giving people important practical and people skills and a wage too.

“We also find at L.E.A.D. IT Services that having apprentices on board really helps cement the team in giving full-time employees opportunities for mentoring, often their first taste of line management. It’s a great way to grow the whole team in a holistic way.”

L.E.A.D. IT Services, which provides bespoke IT support and procurement to businesses, schools and multi-academy trusts across the UK, employs growing numbers of apprentices each year.

The company currently has six apprentices out of a total workforce of 70, with a further ten members of staff having secured roles after undertaking an apprenticeship.

Two of the company’s current apprentices are Henry Riggott, 19, and Kayleigh Potter, 18.

Henry, who is studying for a Level 3 Information and Communication Technician Apprenticeship, said it was the ideal pathway for him.

He said:

“I find it much easier to put things into practice if you can watch someone doing it and learn on the job. I was interested in learning about computers at L.E.A.D. IT Services – they are the future, after all.

“If you’re on the job and actively doing things it’s 100 per cent the best way to get a grasp of something. If you go to university you’ll get into debt and have no experience either. These days employers are looking for experience over qualifications but if you can get experience and qualifications it gives you even more of a foothold.

“I like problem solving and this job is like doing a puzzle all day, every day – it keeps your mind active.”

Kayleigh Potter, 18, is undertaking an apprenticeship in Business Administration, having decided it was a better option than her college course.

She said it was great to be in a company where there was a group of apprentices all committing to their studies as well as being part of a busy working team.

“Apprentices feel very part of the team here,” she said.

Among the former apprentices who have stayed on at the company is Emma Wallis, 26, who first joined the company aged 19 when she took on a Level 3 Infrastructure Technician apprenticeship.

Eight years later, she is employed as a second line helpdesk technician having enjoyed career progression at the company.

Emma – who like Lee Jepson attended Noel Baker Academy – said she was pleased to have done an apprenticeship instead of taking up her university place.

She said:

“I don’t think university would have been for me. I think I was quite keen to get out into the working world. Obviously it would have been expensive too. I was able to earn while doing an apprenticeship – so that’s a big appeal. I was going to go into nutrition and health in sport – so I did a complete U-turn!

“I enjoyed my apprenticeship. It was completely new to me, I’d only done IT at school. It was a great opportunity to learn more, and I’ve been able to progress since then. I’m really pleased, I enjoy working here so the fact there are opportunities to take on more roles has been great for me.”