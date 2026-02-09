Learners and employers honoured at Success Through Skills Awards
On Thursday night (February 5th) training providers ACT and ALS hosted their second Success Through Skills Awards at Cardiff and Vale College.
The annual awards, which launched last year, celebrate learners, tutors, employers and businesses who have helped promote work-based learning across Wales.
The awards were created to recognise the importance of apprenticeships and work-based learning, not just as a valid education and career pathway for individuals but as an operational tool for employers.
The event, which comprised a total of 14 award categories, was hosted by multi-award-winning journalist, Will Hayward.
Among those recognised were apprenticeship learners, learners from the Welsh Government’s 16-to-19 programme Jobs Growth Wales, as well as pupils at ACT’s independent Schools provision.
Employers were recognised for their contribution to upskilling internally, as well as offering placements to learners at the start of their career journey. There was also a special ‘Valued Partner’ award for organisations who have offered their time and resources to provide enrichment days for young learners on the Jobs Growth Wales + programme.
Speaking at the event was Strategic Director for the National Training Federation for Wales, Lisa Mytton, who had also acted as an independent judge for the awards’ nominations.
During her speech, Lisa impressed the importance of work-based learning not just for individuals but for the economic health of Wales, she said: “Events like this shine a light on what really drives Wales forward – the talent, commitment and ambition of our learners, employers, and training providers.
“Apprenticeships are central to that progress. They give people the chance to build real careers, they give employers the skilled workforce they need, and they strengthen the Welsh economy from the ground up. When we invest in apprenticeships, we invest in Wales’ future.”
The full list of Success Through Skills 2026 winners:
Essential Skills Learner of the Year
- Bronze – Christine Beale
- Silver – Lowri Evans
- Gold – Ifeoluwa Anipupo
Jobs Growth Wales+ Engagement Learner of the Year
- Highly Commended – Sean Murphy
- Bronze – Jack Jones
- Silver – Logan Harrison
- Gold – Courtney Ali
Jobs Growth Wales+ Advancement Learner of the Year
- Highly Commended – Tia Montanari
- Highly Commended – Gwen Jenkins
- Bronze – Kia Richards
- Silver – Jessica Waite
- Gold – Logan Langmead
Jobs Growth Wales+ Employers of the Year
- Bron Afon
- Little Inspirations Nurseries
Valued Partners
- Jenna Murphy Art
- Down to Earth
Foundation Apprentice of the Year
- Highly Commended – David Boyle
- Bronze – Millie Evans
- Silver – Lisa Isgrove
- Gold – Olivia Ampleford
Apprentice of the Year
- Highly Commended – Lauren Gunning
- Bronze – Michelle Mclachlan
- Silver – Poppy Wright
- Gold – Maddy Groves
Higher Apprentice of the Year
- Bronze – Kelly Beaumont
- Silver – Darren Sweeney
- Gold – Jess Poole
Small Employer of the Year
- Atkins Accountancy
- MS Group
Medium Employer of the Year
- Midway Transitional Solutions
- Welsh Rugby Union
Large Employer of the Year
- Innovate Trust
- Legal and General
Professional Development Employer of the Year
- The Royal Mint
- Aneurin Bevan University Health Board
New Employer Partner of the Year
- Eden Nursery
- Admiral Group
- Sacyr
