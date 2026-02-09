Learners and employers honoured at Success Through Skills Awards

On Thursday night (February 5th) training providers ACT and ALS hosted their second Success Through Skills Awards at Cardiff and Vale College.

The annual awards, which launched last year, celebrate learners, tutors, employers and businesses who have helped promote work-based learning across Wales.

The awards were created to recognise the importance of apprenticeships and work-based learning, not just as a valid education and career pathway for individuals but as an operational tool for employers.

The event, which comprised a total of 14 award categories, was hosted by multi-award-winning journalist, Will Hayward.

Among those recognised were apprenticeship learners, learners from the Welsh Government’s 16-to-19 programme Jobs Growth Wales, as well as pupils at ACT’s independent Schools provision.

Employers were recognised for their contribution to upskilling internally, as well as offering placements to learners at the start of their career journey. There was also a special ‘Valued Partner’ award for organisations who have offered their time and resources to provide enrichment days for young learners on the Jobs Growth Wales + programme.

Speaking at the event was Strategic Director for the National Training Federation for Wales, Lisa Mytton, who had also acted as an independent judge for the awards’ nominations.

During her speech, Lisa impressed the importance of work-based learning not just for individuals but for the economic health of Wales, she said: “Events like this shine a light on what really drives Wales forward – the talent, commitment and ambition of our learners, employers, and training providers.

“Apprenticeships are central to that progress. They give people the chance to build real careers, they give employers the skilled workforce they need, and they strengthen the Welsh economy from the ground up. When we invest in apprenticeships, we invest in Wales’ future.”

The full list of Success Through Skills 2026 winners:

Essential Skills Learner of the Year

Bronze – Christine Beale

Silver – Lowri Evans

Gold – Ifeoluwa Anipupo

Jobs Growth Wales+ Engagement Learner of the Year

Highly Commended – Sean Murphy

Bronze – Jack Jones

Silver – Logan Harrison

Gold – Courtney Ali

Jobs Growth Wales+ Advancement Learner of the Year

Highly Commended – Tia Montanari

Highly Commended – Gwen Jenkins

Bronze – Kia Richards

Silver – Jessica Waite

Gold – Logan Langmead

Jobs Growth Wales+ Employers of the Year

Bron Afon

Little Inspirations Nurseries

Valued Partners

Jenna Murphy Art

Down to Earth

Foundation Apprentice of the Year

Highly Commended – David Boyle

Bronze – Millie Evans

Silver – Lisa Isgrove

Gold – Olivia Ampleford

Apprentice of the Year

Highly Commended – Lauren Gunning

Bronze – Michelle Mclachlan

Silver – Poppy Wright

Gold – Maddy Groves

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Bronze – Kelly Beaumont

Silver – Darren Sweeney

Gold – Jess Poole

Small Employer of the Year

Atkins Accountancy

MS Group

Medium Employer of the Year

Midway Transitional Solutions

Welsh Rugby Union

Large Employer of the Year

Innovate Trust

Legal and General

Professional Development Employer of the Year

The Royal Mint

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board

New Employer Partner of the Year

Eden Nursery

Admiral Group

Sacyr

ACT