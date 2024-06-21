Learners honoured at annual Celebrating Success ceremony

Stoke on Trent College(@SOTCollege) has highlighted the achievements of a host of learners at their annual Celebrating Success awards ceremony.

From a future games designer, a passionate barber, a budding storyteller, an award-winning bricklayer and those look to improve their language skills, the experience and impact of studying at the College was very much on show.

On Thursday 20 June, award-winning students and their families along with the Deputy Lord Lieutenant – Josie Morris MBE, Deputy Lord Mayor, College staff, Governors, high profile sponsors and stakeholders enjoyed a fabulous night of celebration hosted at the College’s Lifestyle building at the Cauldon Campus.

The event commenced with a drink’s reception and entertainment in the form of a string quartet. Level 2 and 3 Catering and Hospitality students prepared and served a Gala Dinner to 120 guests, receiving fantastic feedback for the quality of food and the service experienced.

Celebrating Success was co-hosted by Level 3 Sport student Leah Rigby and Assistant Principal for Student Experience, Dave Hopley, who said:

“We are proud to see the journey of our learners and how they have flourished throughout the year. Developing skills in their chosen subject and embracing wider College life sets them apart and we firmly believe that learners taking part in enrichment and extra-curricular activities helps them to stand out to employers and universities.”

The highly regarded Student of the Year Award went to Level 3 Gaming student, Pari Arian.

Pari’s unique blend of exceptional academic ability, dynamic leadership, and active community involvement sets her apart and embodies our values at Stoke on Trent College. She is also a student governor. Despite challenges when she joined the College, she has earned distinction grades in the Games Design and Programming course. She was instrumental in raising awareness for International Women’s Day, and her ability to engage and inspire did not stop there; founding the Volleyball Club, providing her peers with a new avenue for physical activity and team building.

Level 3 Games student Pari Arian said,

“As I arrived at the awards and sat down at the table, and the night went on and more awards were announced, I couldn’t believe I could win this award. When the moment came, I still couldn’t believe it was me.

“When I came onto the stage, I saw everything I’ve done has been for a purpose and appreciated, and shows that my achievements have impacted on other students. I’m really happy to win.”

CEO and Principal Lisa Capper MBE said:

“Celebrating Success is always the highlight of the college calendar. I couldn’t be prouder, hearing so many inspiring stories from young people, apprentices and adult learners. We have seen our learners realising their potential, whether it is securing places at the best universities, employment at prestigious organisations or starting their own business.

“This awards ceremony is an occasion they will never forget. We would also like to thank our special guests, parents and carers, sponsors, governors and stakeholders whose support has ensured this year’s Celebrating Success has been another truly memorable evening.”