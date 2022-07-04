Leeds College Launches Construction Course for Football-Lovers!

Leeds College of Building may have scored the perfect course after launching a unique programme aimed at students interested in building… but who love football too.



The College is now enrolling for a BTEC Level 2 Certificate in Construction & the Built Environment, which incorporates an additional Level 1 Award in Football Coaching. This unusual pairing of premier qualifications is already proving popular with practically-minded students who are passionate about the beautiful game.



Denis Metcalf, Student Liaison Officer and Football Academy coach at Leeds College of Building, said:

“To my knowledge, no other specialist colleges like ours offer a football academy like this alongside non-sports courses. This is the perfect option for anyone interested in developing their football skills whilst studying a construction BTEC. By the end of the course, students will have a Level 2 qualification suitable for various careers in construction but also be qualified as a Level 1 Football Coach.

“This tailor-made course offers more vocational options. It aims to provide a broad understanding of the construction industry, while giving students the freedom to play football every Wednesday in the ESFA College league. Students train every Monday with a qualified UEFA B football coach at Goals Soccer Centre and become a level 1 football coach – all in one year!”



Steve Connell, Assistant Faculty Director in Construction Crafts at the College, continued:

“On top of the Level 1 Award and BTEC Level 2 Certificate, students study Maths and English, gain work experience and employability skills, participate in a National Citizen programme (with the chance to go on a summer residential), and get weekly access to JD Gym. Combined, this is an amazing offer.”



The BTEC programme includes units on construction technology, scientific and mathematical applications, design, processes and operations, and drawing techniques. It also incorporates elements of carpentry and joinery, brickwork, painting and decorating, and plastering, ensuring students are even more employable and able to specialise as they enter the construction industry.



Simultaneously, the football academy programme teaches a range of transferable skills, player and coach development, passing, shooting, dribbling and attacking, FA Emergency Aid, and FA Safeguarding.

To apply, students must be over 16 and have 5 GCSEs including Maths & English at grade 3 plus three other subjects with an average grade 3. After completion, options include Apprenticeships, BTEC Level 3 qualifications, further football coaching development, or entry into the exciting and varied field of construction.

For more information about the course, visit the Leeds College of Building website and search for The Football Academy, call 0113 222 6078 or email [email protected].

