Leeds College of Building Celebrates Electrician Training Milestone

One hundred electricians have benefitted from free Level 3 ‘18th Edition Wiring Regulations’ training at Leeds College of Building thanks to funding from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA).

Delivered through the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges, re[boot] and subsequent Skills Connect training is designed for adult learners looking to upskill, re-skill, and gain sector-specific qualifications within regional skill shortage areas.



Since July 2020, one hundred employed and self-employed electricians have completed the specialist training at Leeds College of Building. Re[boot] funding from July 2020 – March 2022 helped to upskill 70 electricians; a further 30 qualified through Skills Connect funding from January – March this year, with the latest cohort completing in Spring.



The 18th Edition Wiring Regulations programme is aimed at practicing electricians with relevant experience and allied professionals needing to update and enhance their understanding of current wiring regulations. This is an essential qualification for anyone looking to certify that their installation work meets current building and wiring regulation guidelines.



Colleges from the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges, including Leeds College of Building, have delivered training to over 700 people in the region so far, and provided a springboard for careers in priority areas such as Digital, Engineering, Manufacturing, Green Skills, and Construction sectors.



Yasmin Ali, Business Engagement Manager at Leeds College of Building, said:



“We’re delighted that 100 individuals have gained sought-after qualifications through our partnership with the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges and West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA).

“Tutor Adrian Holland has been exceptional in delivering training on the latest electrical industry standards, helping students attain excellent pass marks. As a result, uptake for the training has been superb. This work is essential to help sustain in-demand professions such as these.”

Georgia Williams, Project Manager at West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges, said:



“It’s great to see that the work of our colleges, in partnership with WYCA, has made such an impact on the region. Leeds College of Building has worked hard to deliver the 18th Edition to electricians and through the Skills Connect and [re]boot projects, we’ve been able to allocate funding to make the course accessible and remove some of the barriers to learning for those wanting to progress within the sector.



“We are continuing to work with WYCA, local employers, and our colleges to offer more opportunities to people who want to progress in their careers through Skills Connect and Skills Bootcamps programmes whilst addressing skills gaps for employers in the region.”



To find out more about construction and built environment training for adults (18+), visit the Leeds College of Building website.

Published in