Leeds College of Building Plumbing Department Receives Top Exam Results

A recent examination report for Level 2 and 3 ‘technical’ plumbing qualifications at Leeds College of Building reveals exceptional results for 2023.

Overall pass rates for the exam element of the City & Guilds Level 2 Technical Certificate in Plumbing Studies at the College were 100% compared to a national average of 87%, with 40% of students achieving a Distinction grade.



The Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Plumbing Studies at Leeds College of Building also achieved an impressive 94% pass rate compared to the national average of just 58%.



In total, 80 students study the Level 2 and Level 3 qualification at the College. The practical assessment of these qualifications will be released in the summer by the City & Guilds awarding body.

Alistair Mitchell, Curriculum Manager for Plumbing Studies at Leeds College of Building, said:

“We have a great team delivering these courses which, together with hard-working and dedicated students, achieved these outstanding results. I am extremely proud of all my staff and students, and thank them on behalf of other managers and senior leaders for their pursuit of excellence and for making Leeds College of Building one of the best education providers for plumbing studies in the region.”

Students who have completed both technical and practical assessments are now finalising the employer-involvement element of their qualifications. The work is in preparation for progression in further education, moving into the workplace, apprenticeships, and other positive destinations.



Boosting qualified plumbers is welcome news following the most recent UK Trade Skills Index for 2023 which pointed out an ‘alarming’ skills gap impacting the construction sector, with plumbing one of the trades most affected. The index, commissioned by Checkatrade and compiled by Capital Economics, found that an estimated 73,700 new plumbers are needed by 2032 in the UK.



Leeds College of Building has an established reputation in plumbing training. It currently offers courses for school leavers as well as adults looking to retrain or upskill from Level 1 through to Level 3. The College also provides Plumbing & Heating Apprenticeships.



To find out more about Plumbing training or for further information about enrolling on courses starting soon, visit the Leeds College of Building website.

