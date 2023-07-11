Lettuce Celebrate! HoW College Commis Chef’s Achieve Brilliant Results! 

Celebrations are underway for HoW College’s Commis Chef’s as they have both received distinctions for their end point assessment (EPA).

HoW College Commis Chef’s, Eleni Arnaouti and Tommy Davies, both recently completed the Commis Chef standard after just 12 months on programme, both receiving distinctions in their EPA’s. As part of their apprenticeship, both learners spend time studying at college and working with their employer. Eleni is currently working at Bar Limon in Malvern and Tommy is working at Stonebridge Nursing Home.

As part of their EPA, they both had to cook two course meals that met set criteria and dietary needs. Eleni cooked chicken bao buns and loukoumades (Cypriot doughnuts) with a thyme ice cream and flavoured syrup. Tommy Cooked buttermilk mushroom goujons with a spicy BBQ sauce followed by tofish and chips with mushy peas and vegan tartare sauce.

This is an excellent achievement for HoW College’s Commis Chefs, especially as they were working with a new awarding body and standard.

