Levelling Up with Hugh Baird

Hugh Baird College and University Centre recently welcomed over 300 school pupils to their Bootle campus to experience a ‘Level Up: Education to Industry’ event.

The one-day marketplace style event offered pupils the chance to find out about the T-level courses provided at the College and Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs) at the Hugh Baird University Centre, that are being introduced in 2023. The event was sponsored by Shaping Futures and MSP.

T-levels are an alternative to A-levels, Apprenticeships and other 16 to 19 courses. Equivalent to three A-levels, they focus on vocational skills and can help students into skilled employment, university, or an apprenticeship. HTQs new qualifications that are replacing Foundation Degrees and Higher National Diplomas at Level 4 or.

At the Level Up event, pupils were able to meet and engage with over 25 employers, take part in interactive activities and watch live demonstrations. Pupils were also treated to a show by Titan – an 8-foot robot. Employers who attended on the day included Peel Ports, DHL, Scenegraph Studios, VR Here, John Sisk, Mersey Care and Liverpool John Moores University.

When asked about the event, a representative from Childwall High School, said:

“Thank you so much for inviting us to the event. Our group got a lot out of the Engineering talk, the opportunity to speak to the different employers and college staff. Giving everyone a common experience made it easier for the students to approach the stall holders and to start a conversation.”

“One of my students told me that he got lots of contact emails for employers offering apprenticeships and he is looking forward to contacting them to find out how to apply.”

David Tully, Director of Scenegraph Studios, said:

“It was great to be a part of this event and fantastic to get feedback from the students about what they expect from employment. It was great to interact with them.”

When speaking about the day, Colette Mawdsley, Assistant Principal of Hugh Baird University Centre, said:

“The Level Up event was a great way to showcase what the College is doing in response to the government Skills White Paper and the Levelling up agenda. It also highlighted, to local schools, the range of courses on offer from Level 3 T-levels to Level 5 Higher Technical Qualifications and how our curriculum is shaped and enhanced by employers to ensure it is current and industry focused.”

