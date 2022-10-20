Lifelong learning: why adult apprenticeships are more crucial than ever

This time of year is synonymous with education and learning, with students across the UK only recently heading back to school, college, or university, perhaps even embarking on new courses and subjects.

But this week in particular is a reminder that young people are not the only ones with access to education. From 17th – 23rd October, Adult Learners’ Week encourages as many people as possible to discover their passion and continue their learning.

Educ8 Training Group, one of Wales’ leading training and apprenticeships providers, has seen the impact of lifelong learning directly, as learners benefit from innovative blended learning and industry expert Trainer Coaches to help people achieve their best and accelerate in their careers.

Offering hands-on education and development in real-life settings across a range of sectors, from health and social care, to business management, to marketing, apprenticeships are a prime opportunity for anyone seeking to progress in their career or gain new skills.

Having completed three apprenticeships across the span of her career, Louise John champions lifelong learning as it allowed her to balance home and working life with her personal development.

On her most recent Level 4 Advice and Guidance qualification completed with Educ8 Training, she said: “I started this apprenticeship to enhance my skills and knowledge as well as having a formal qualification to prove and evidence my skillset.

“I had a very understanding assessor who was able to assist me in terms of having discussions with me instead of setting lots of written tasks, to ease the pressure of work and home life.

Adult Learners’ Week is supporting people to ‘change their story’ and offer a chance for a fresh start, in line with the Welsh Government’s vision to established Wales as a ‘Second Chance Nation’ for lifelong learning.

For Lucy Williams, it was starting an apprenticeship aged 26 that opened new doors in her career after being made redundant from her factory job without a plan for the next steps.

Learning with Educ8, she realised her passion as a support worker and has never looked back: now 14 years on Lucy works in her dream role as Vocational Service Manager for Values in Care.

“I was always interested in working with people with learning disabilities but back then I thought that you had to be qualified so I avoided that route. Someone recommended doing a course with Educ8, So, whilst unemployed I started working towards my NVQ level 2 in Health and Social Care,” she said.

“When I was halfway through, I applied for a job in care and was successful, so I finished the qualification on the job. Educ8 got me into working in care and I have been here ever since.

I have now moved onto studying my Level 5 Health and Social Care Management.

“I’ve got to where I want to be within the company but I wanted to do the course for myself, get it under my belt to see what it can bring for me. There is always time to learn, it doesn’t matter how old you are.”

