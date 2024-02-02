Mears Group recruiting new apprentices

Mears Group is continuing its work to inspire the future workforce as it has opened applications for its apprenticeship scheme for 2024, which will see the company take on up to 120 new apprentices.

The new apprentices will join Mears’ offices across the UK. The company is now taking applications for a range of trades apprenticeships, including Gas and Electrical, and in other areas including business administration and surveying.

The successful applicants will also have the opportunity to focus on future green skills. The apprentices will get involved in Mears Group’s retrofitting business as they complete a carbon awareness course to learn about the business’ sustainability work and goals.

Jo Fry, Group HR Director, said:

“Providing employment opportunities in the communities we work in and inspiring our next generation of employees are big priorities for us at Mears.

“Apprenticeship programmes are a fantastic opportunity to provide sustainable employment while also ensuring first class training to develop long term careers. We have been welcoming apprentices to the business for more than 20 years, and it is always fantastic to see them progress within the company. Not only is it a great way to start a career, but apprenticeships can help to support those that want a career change too”.

Apprentice Bricklayer Mark Graham, 25, is now in his second year working with Mears. Before joining the programme, he had been struggling with maintaining a series of agency roles and was working in a bakery when Covid led to him becoming unemployed.

Mark said, “Joining Mears as an apprentice has given me a fantastic opportunity to learn a trade, progress and make a career out of it. It was a challenge to start with, but I take each day as it comes, and everyone is so supportive. It’s a great place to work. I would encourage anyone considering an apprenticeship to go ahead and apply – it’s such a good opportunity.”

Mears currently has more than 260 apprentices in the business. In addition to this, there are 106 existing Mears staff who are pursuing apprentice training to further their careers.

Learn more about Mears' apprenticeship vacancies here.

