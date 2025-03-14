Michael Page Talent Trends highlight critical ‘skills boost’ opportunity for electrification

2025 looks to be a pivotal year for attracting new talent into the electrification sector, according to one of the UK’s leading recruitment experts.

Matt Devine, senior customer engagement director at Michael Page, part of FTSE 250 PageGroup, says the company’s latest Talent Trends signal an opportunity for companies looking to plug the skills gap in the sector.

Devine’s role on the Electrification Revolution Skills (ERS) Hub board has given him firsthand insight into the demand for engineers who can transfer their skills into working within batteries, controls, drives and motors, plus a host of mechanical positions that will increasingly be required.

“Our latest insights show that the sector is struggling to hire, with 73% of hiring managers saying finding candidates with the right skills is one of their biggest hurdles – compared to an overall UK sentiment of just 48%,” explained Devine.

“On the other hand, our data also shows that 56% of manufacturing professionals feel stagnated in their career, and 43% fear they have missed out on a great career opportunity because they have been too hesitant about leaving a job. Therefore, now is the time for this rapidly emerging industry to shout louder than ever about the opportunities available.”

Matt is now calling for everyone in the industry to get behind the ERS Hub, an interactive platform that has become the go-to place for careers and skills development in UK electrification.

Nearly 200,000 unique visits have been made to ershub.co.uk since its launch 20 months ago, either to search for one of the thousands of jobs listed, the hundreds of training programmes uploaded, or to access the PEMD Body of Knowledge – a helpful tool for defining competencies and career paths.

The Electrification Self-Assessment Tool is also providing a valuable benchmark for identifying skills gaps.

“We need to push the conversation to as many people as possible,” Devine added.

“There is a massive challenge ahead of us to captivate the minds of young people, who are more socially motivated to leave a positive legacy on our planet. In order to solve the ongoing skills shortage, we need to capture the next generation and ensure that when they are making career choices at secondary school, college and university, that electrification is at the front of their minds.”

He concluded:

“It’s a complex challenge, but one we must overcome if we are to give the UK the skills it needs to be leading the race.”

Founded in 1976, PageGroup has evolved into one of the world’s largest recruitment and employment agencies with operations across 36 markets.

Its UK business has supported engineering and manufacturing for nearly 50 years and continues to provide specialist advice, guidance and consultancy for companies involved in the recruitment of electrification staff.