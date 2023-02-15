Mixed reality training platform Metaverse Learning receive investment from Ufi Ventures as part of c£1.5m funding round 

Ufi Ventures is pleased to announce investment into Metaverse Learning to help develop their bespoke mixed reality training programmes and support the company in achieving its vision to drive innovation in learning for the education sector.

The company, founded in 2019, currently works with around 100 partners across Further Education, industry, associations and employers to deliver a bespoke library of immersive learning experiences.

Delivered through a combination of virtual reality, e-learning, virtual environments and augmented reality, Metaverse Learning’s programmes are co-created with education and industry partners to fulfil sector-specific learning needs, helping to transform learning, build confidence, increase attainment and decrease costs.

Learners are supported to develop and solidify their knowledge in safe environments as well as demonstrate their learning through assessment. By connecting the platform to a client’s existing Learning Management System, learners are able to review their performance and see where they have been successful and where they can improve.

Commenting on the investment Co-Founders, Jason Holt CBE and Dr Majid Al-Kader said:

“With the backing of Ufi Ventures and our investment partners, we will be driving growth across Metaverse Learning. This will give us the opportunity to reach new partners, create more programs across a depth and breadth of subject areas, and most importantly, have a positive impact on learners’ educational experience.“

The investment will be used to develop platform’s new-to-market Assessor Mode feature, helping tutors gain deeper learner insights, enabling personalised learner journeys, and providing in-programme learner support. The investment will also support Metaverse Learning to nearly double their programme library withing the next year, expanding on their current offerings which include Nursing, Health and Social Care, Early Years, Construction, Engineering, and Renewables.

Alex Bishop from Ufi Ventures said:

“Learner engagement and confidence levels within virtual learning environments far exceed more traditional e-learning and classroom settings. We are delighted to be supporting Metaverse Learning, as they broaden the programmes they offer, reaching more learners.

“Their approach to building out their rich library of immersive learning scenarios, working directly with educational and industry partners, ensures that the learning content is engaging and relevant for learners as well as cost effective and accessible for learning institutions.“

Photo credits: Metaverse Learning

