MK:U partners with Santander UK to create new education and skills programme

MK:U, Milton Keynes’ new model digital and technical university initiative with Cranfield, is partnering with Santander UK to develop the skills of the future for its workforce and for the local community in Milton Keynes. From 2023, Santander will invest over £1 million in apprenticeship levy funding for use by businesses to upskill and reskill their staff.

The announcement is part of Santander UK’s scholarships, skills and entrepreneurship programme which aims to help people access the educational opportunities and skills they need to fulfil their potential.

Chief Executive and Vice-Chancellor of Cranfield University, Professor Karen Holford CBE FREng commented:

“It is fantastic to see Santander continue to invest in Milton Keynes as we celebrate its recent city status. Cranfield University is proud of our commitment to Milton Keynes through MK:U and this partnership with Santander will enable us to make a huge difference, not only to local businesses but also to the lives of their employees.”

Professor Lynette Ryals OBE, Chief Executive of MK:U said:

“The current digital skills gap requires a new approach and pioneering relationships with business. Our partnership with Santander opens up new learning opportunities to people and businesses in Milton Keynes. I’m truly excited about the difference this will make and the positive ripple effect it will have in the regional tech ecosystem.”

MK:U is Santander UK’s strategic education partner and the partnership will see its academics deliver innovative education and training in the company’s new headquarters at Unity Place, Milton Keynes.

Santander UK Chairman William Vereker said:

“Santander has a long heritage and involvement in education and skills and we recognise that the challenges our country is facing require a new approach if we are to develop the skills tomorrow’s workforce will need.

“We all have different backgrounds, different skills, different aspirations. Our new programme is designed to help thousands of people to fulfil their potential – whether they’re a budding entrepreneur with a great business idea, someone in mid-career who is looking to reskill or a young person from an under-represented community who dreams of going to university.

“We are committed to creating real opportunities, transforming lives and helping to drive economic prosperity across the UK.”

MK:U is delivered in partnership by Cranfield University and Milton Keynes City Council. It is designed with and for business, developing the technological and digital skills needed for the future, connecting networks and communities through its Innovation Hub in Milton Keynes.

