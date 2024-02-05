National Apprenticeship Week 2024 at Kirklees College

Kirklees College (@kirkleescollege) is proud to support National Apprenticeship Week 2024, 5 – 11 February. Throughout the week, we are hosting a range of events to celebrate and promote our apprenticeship offer to new and existing students at all levels.

Events at Kirklees College this week include talks from our Employer partners, including Daisy Group, Ambutech and Connect Housing, as well as a number of Employer Boards with companies from across a range of sectors, including Engineering, Construction, Health and Social Care and Hair and Beauty.

Apprenticeships are a great way for people of all ages to earn while they learn and secure valuable on-the-job training. Kirklees College offers apprenticeships in over 40 careers and works with hundreds of local, national and international employers. As part of the government’s Skills for Life campaign, this National Apprenticeship week the college will be focusing on how apprenticeships are a great way for people of all backgrounds, ages and experience to kick-start their career.

Helen Rose, Director of External Relations and Apprenticeships at Kirklees College commented on the significance of National Apprenticeship Week:

“National Apprenticeship Week is a highlight of the Kirklees College calendar. As one of the largest apprenticeship providers in the region, and one of the top 10 colleges in England for apprenticeship achievement, our apprenticeships are a great source of pride for the college.

This week, we will be celebrating the amazing work of our current apprentices and our partnerships with employers, without whom we wouldn’t be able to provide such a varied apprenticeship offer.”

Jason McCartney, MP for Colne Valley, also gave a positive endorsement of the college’s apprenticeship provision:

“With over 1,000 apprentices trained at Kirklees College every year they have an increasingly impressive reputation with local employers. I’m grateful for all their support when I hired an apprentice in my constituency office who was studying at Kirklees College. Earning whilst learning is a great option for many young people in our area and I’m delighted to see the positive partnerships being formed between the college and our major local companies.”

As part of the National Apprenticeship Week celebrations, the college has been interviewing a range of their apprentices and employers in a series of video case studies. To view the case studies and find out more about apprenticeships at Kirklees College, visit here.

