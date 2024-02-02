Welcome to our National Apprenticeship Week 2024 Sector Response. Read key stakeholder’s responses from across the sector.

When is National Apprenticeship Week 2024?

National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) 2024 is the 17th annual celebration of apprenticeships. This year, it is being held from 5th – 11th February and the theme is ‘Skills for Life’.

The 7 Days of National Apprenticeship Week 2024

Monday: Apprenticeships for all! Tuesday: Employer Tuesday Wednesday: Apprentice Wednesday Thursday: T Level Thursday Friday: Celebration Friday Saturday & Sunday: The NAW Weekender

Sector Response

Kelly Becker, Zone President of Schneider Electric UK and Ireland Said:

“Some of the best people I’ve had the pleasure of working with have climbed the ranks through our apprenticeship programme. Apprenticeships offer a dynamic and fulfilling route to success, fostering both technical and interpersonal skills, and the flexibility to shift roles based on business learning, allowing talent to progress quickly. Local programmes like ours allow businesses to plug regional skills gaps and future-proof their workforces for years to come while helping progress the government’s focus on green jobs up and down the country.“

“That’s why we’re doubling the number of opportunities for our Schneider Electric UK & Ireland apprentice scheme this year. We know that apprenticeships create skills for life, but we also appreciate that there is still a general lack of awareness in the market about their benefits. Often, people don’t know where to start or perceive roles to be limited to manual labour. As National Apprenticeship Week approaches, it should serve as a reminder that businesses must play a vital role in changing perceptions, including by working with education providers to increase the understanding of the opportunities available.”

Published in