Nature and wildlife jobs expo a hit with students in North Wales

LEADING names in wildlife, nature and conservation showcased career opportunities for students at a college event.

Organisations from across North Wales and beyond met with Animal Management learners at Coleg Cambria Northop to offer work placements and discuss roles in the sector.

Among them were Greenacres Animal Park, North Clwyd Animal Rescue, Dee Park, Emerald Pawtraits, and Nature’s SAFE.

Representatives from the college’s Job Shop and Work Experience team were also in attendance, as was FloogleBinder, which organises sustainable trips and education expeditions.

Sadie Thackaberry, Curriculum Leader for Animal Management, said their courses have seen a rise in learners this academic year and this gathering celebrated a rise in demand for skilled and dedicated workers in the industry.

She added: “We had a morning of talks and presentations before an employers’ open event and workshops on how to find jobs in this sector.

“The learners have had the chance to meet with some amazing organisations and charities, and past students who have gone on to start their own businesses or work at some of the country’s top zoos, or in animal management roles.

“I would like to thank everyone who came along, it was a hugely valuable and informative day we will look to repeat in the future.”

Jessica Humphreys, owner of pet photography company Emerald Pawtraits, is doing a roaring trade from her studio on Mold’s Bromfield Industrial Estate, having launched just last year.

A graduate of the Level 3 and HND Animal Management courses at Northop, she said: “I really enjoyed my time at Cambria, and with my love of photography the idea of mixing the two great passions in my life seemed the perfect next step for me after college.

“Today has been an opportunity to network with other organisations and agencies and meet with learners in the same position I was in to demonstrate there are lots of different and varied careers out there in this area.”

Henny Croft, from Llanelidan, an Entry Level 3 student in Animal Care, added: “This event has been interesting because I would like to work with animals, as a horse or dog groomer or maybe something else. This has shown me how many different options are out there.”