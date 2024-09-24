New APM Project Management Qualification exams now open

Project professionals looking to build on their project management skills can now take the new Association for Project Management (APM) Qualification exam.

Aimed at candidates with 2-3 years of experience as a project professional, the new APM exam allows candidates to demonstrate their knowledge and understanding of the syllabus through a new mixture of question types designed to remove barriers to success.

It’s expected the qualification will support tens of thousands of project professionals in the coming years.

Commenting on the launch, Jackie Martin, APM’s Director of Education and Life-Long Learning, said: “Our new Project Management Qualification is the result of listening to the profession and experts and bringing what we heard together to create a great new qualification.

“We’ve built it from the ground up, keeping what people loved – like the broad syllabus coverage – and making changes where they helped bring new levels of accessibility or a better experience. This includes our new exam format that’s designed to test candidate’s knowledge in a variety of ways.

“Thank you to everyone who supported the development of our qualification, including the 300 people who sat our largest ever pilot exam last year.”

Missy Tyson, a Project Management Degree Apprentice who took part in the pilot exam said: “Achieving the APM Project Management Qualification has given me the confidence in my capabilities and to progress in my company as well. The new format of the APM PMQ is more accessible to other people with different learning styles. It embeds the fundamentals of project management and allows you to apply it into your workplace.”

The new structure introduces new question types which allow candidates to demonstrate their project management knowledge and understanding, as well as reflecting views from a wide-ranging consultation and pilot that highlighted admiration from Corporate Partners, candidates and Accredited Training Providers for the breadth and depth of the qualification’s assessment coverage.

The question types are now multiple response, select from list, short response and long response.

Candidates are encouraged to bring their knowledge and understanding built up outside the classroom and apply it to their studies as part of the exam preparation. This approach prepares candidates not just for the exam, but for the complexities they will face in their professional careers.

In addition to the new exam, APM has also introduced a new Learner Study Pack. This resource is designed to support candidates through the qualification. The study pack includes an extensive range of materials such as practice questions and scenarios, providing learners with the necessary resources to succeed.

Training towards the new qualification can be undertaken through one of APM’s Accredited Providers, or candidates can self-study.

For more information on the new APM Project Management Qualification and study resources, visit the qualification’s homepage.

The opening of exams represents the final stage in the introduction of APM’s new Project Management Qualification, which was first announced in January 2024.