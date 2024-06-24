New apprenticeship partnership at The Sheffield College to support manufacturing employers

The Sheffield College is launching a new apprenticeship partnership with the Company of Cutlers to support manufacturing employers in the region.

A new apprenticeship training programme that meets the needs of employers who require machining technician skills is set to be unveiled later this year.

Andrew Hartley, Deputy Chief Executive, The Sheffield College, said:

“This apprenticeship will provide a great opportunity for Sheffield’s workforce of the future.

“Manufacturing employers need skilled, experienced machinists to operate complex machinery and produce components.

“Together with the Master Cutler and Company of Cutlers, we have designed an apprenticeship delivery model that works better for employers, tackles skills shortages and helps manufacturing businesses to thrive.”

On the Level 3 Machining Technician Apprenticeship, learners will study computer numerical control machining.

CNC machining involves the use of computer software to move factory tools and complex machinery such as grinders and lathes.

It is used by a wide range of manufacturing employers from those in aerospace, agriculture and electronics to energy, construction and medical.

Apprentices will earn as they learn in the workplace alongside completing a Pearson BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Machining).

After an initial three month foundation course at Liberty Steel in Stocksbridge, apprentices will complete their studies at the college’s Advanced Technology Centre on Olive Grove Road.

The Company of Cutlers, which represents manufacturing employers in Sheffield and South Yorkshire, is helping to design and develop the programme and raise awareness of it amongst businesses.

Master Cutler Charles Turner DL, who also chairs Made in Sheffield, said:

“Our priorities are to help young people in the region be properly prepared with workplace skills to successfully enter the world of work and to help provide talent for regional business. This apprenticeship will have a three month full time in college foundation element to ensure that the young people are factory ready and ready to learn.

“Working closely with education providers and employers will enable us to achieve our objectives, which is why I am delighted that the Cutlers Company is launching a new apprenticeship partnership with The Sheffield College to better serve manufacturing businesses requiring skilled machine technicians.”